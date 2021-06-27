Safety first: The Marksman takes aim to educate public on gun use, ownership

When it comes to firearms, knowledge is power.

That’s why The Marksman indoor range places an emphasis on training and education, says co-owner Jessica Ulrich.

Marksman Indoor Range 2505 River Road Drive, Waterloo 402-359-1396 www.themarksmanindoorrange.com

“The best part of what we do is help to educate the public,” Ulrich says. “Nothing beats the feeling when someone leaves the classroom or range confident and more knowledgeable than when they walked in. Education and practice take the fear out of the shooting sports.”

The family-owned facility is there for everyone, from the novice to the experienced shooter.

“We are an extremely family-friendly facility,” she says. “There is absolutely no intimidation factor when you walk in the door, and we are always genuinely happy to see you.”

The Marksman offers both group and individual training, including handgun safety, fundamentals, cleaning and care and concealed handgun courses.