Safety first: The Marksman takes aim to educate public on gun use, ownership

When it comes to firearms, knowledge is power.
That’s why The Marksman indoor range places an emphasis on training and education, says co-owner Jessica Ulrich.
“The best part of what we do is help to educate the public,” Ulrich says. “Nothing beats the feeling when someone leaves the classroom or range confident and more knowledgeable than when they walked in. Education and practice take the fear out of the shooting sports.”
The family-owned facility is there for everyone, from the novice to the experienced shooter.
“We are an extremely family-friendly facility,” she says. “There is absolutely no intimidation factor when you walk in the door, and we are always genuinely happy to see you.”
The Marksman offers both group and individual training, including handgun safety, fundamentals, cleaning and care and concealed handgun courses.
For those who have the basics down, competitive shooting offers a challenge and a bit of fun, Ulrich says.
“While much of the training we do is defensive in nature, we love introducing shooters to the recreational side,” she says. “We offer traditional bullseye shoots, steel targets, leagues and bowling pin competitions. We even have ‘pumpkin carving’ contests in October.”
The Marksman was named the area’s No. 1 shooting range in this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row.
“We are so honored to be named Omaha's Choice,” Ulrich says. “We have the greatest staff. All of them care so deeply for making shooters, new and seasoned, feel comfortable and safe.”
For first-timers wanting to learn more, The Marksman’s doors are always open, Ulrich says.
“Even if you never intend on owning a gun, educate yourself,” she says. “Come learn. We will be with you all the way.”