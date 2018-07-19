The 82nd annual Sarpy County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Aug. 1, bringing with it numerous days of affordable, family-friendly activities – including a few that might surprise you.
The fair, which runs through Aug. 5, is being held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Nebraska, about five miles south of Interstate 80 on Nebraska Highway 50. It attracts about 75,000 people annually.
“We have people who have had the same seats for 30-plus years,” says Nichole Jansen, sponsorship chair for the Fair. “The rodeo and the demolition derby sell themselves.”
Even so, she says, some fairgoers might enjoy a few events that are especially cool this year:
Extreme Bull Riding
Take Extreme Bull Riding, where bulls are “athletic, muscular and powerful,” says Jansen. “Riding a bull for eight seconds doesn’t sound that challenging, but on these bulls, it is.” The Aug. 1 event is part of the Double S Bull Company’s Extreme Bull Riding Tour. Tickets are $12 for general admission. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the North Arena.
Tractor & Truck Pulls
Fairgoers can watch the Open Class Tractor and Truck Pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Motor Sports Arena and on Aug. 4 enjoy the Nebraska Bush Pullers. These events are competitive motor sports where tractors and trucks pull a weighted sled along a course. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kids between ages 6 and 10 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Monster Trucks
Then there’s the Monster Truck Summer Final at 8 p.m. Aug. 3. A pre-show from 7 to 7:45 p.m. allows anyone with a ticket to check out the vehicles, meet the drivers and take pictures. “It’s going to be a huge hit,” Jansen says. “It’s so adorable to see all the little boys all fired up, getting pictures next to those big trucks.” The event is being held in the Motor Sports Complex. Tickets are $15; children younger than 5 get in free.
Other events
The fair also features carnival rides and games, 4-H competitions, mutton busting and other rodeo events, animal shows, food and beer. Jansen says it’s a great way for a family to enjoy an inexpensive day together – parking and fair entrance are free. The Sarpy County Fair is unique in that it’s close to Omaha yet offers a rural experience.
“We take pride in that small-town, country feeling with these events and 4-H,” she says. “A day at the fair can be less expensive than going to a movie. We’re proud of our fair.”
For a complete schedule, event tickets and more information, visit sarpyfair.com.