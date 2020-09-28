School of Law gift will strengthen Creighton’s ties to Jewish community

“To remember this history is not for the sake of keeping alive the memories of old tyrannies, but to recognize present tyranny, for these patterns are in us still.” — Doris Lessing

We face a crisis of memory. In 2020 — 75 years after Auschwitz was liberated — only 400,000 survivors of the Holocaust are still living. In Nebraska, the number is just 13.

“It’s vital that we keep these voices heard and keep their stories going,” says Michael Staenberg, a St. Louis businessman and philanthropist born and raised in Omaha. “These times especially show us that we need to have respect for people, that we need to recognize that the color of a person’s skin or their religious beliefs should never change how we think about them or treat them.”

Staenberg has made it his life’s work to keep these stories fresh in our collective memory. Through the Staenberg Family Foundation, he supports dozens of causes throughout the Jewish communities of St. Louis, Denver and Omaha, including the Tri-Faith Initiative and the $25 million renovation of the local Jewish Community Center.