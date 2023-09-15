Even though it’s been 15 years since she last told her daughter, Erika, to wear her seat belt, the loss of her then-16-year-old is still incredibly raw for Jackie Rowan.

That night, Feb. 25, 2008, is seared into Jackie’s memory and heart as the day heaven gained “a beautiful soul” and her world would never be the same.

“When I think of Erika, what pops into my head is her beauty, her laugh, her bubbly life, her eyes,” Jackie said. “Such beauty in her eyes. They truly were the window to her soul. She was a defender of the weak. She was my greatest ally.

“I didn’t just lose my child that night; I lost my best friend.”

Jackie said she and Erika always told each other to wear their seat belts, but on that fateful night, Erika didn’t.

“Her job was at Runza at the (drive-thru) window, and the customers had nicknamed her ‘seat belt girl’ because she always asked and told people to make sure they buckled up. That’s why this whole thing is just so wrong,” Jackie said.

Erika left the family house in Cozad, Nebraska, at 7 p.m. that Monday evening to drag Main Street with her friend. Dinner had been one of her favorites – spaghetti and corn.

“She told me she would be home by 9. I told her when she left to not leave the city limits and to wear her seat belt,” Jackie said. “She said OK in teen fashion, and then I said ‘I love you,’ and she said ‘I love you most.’ It’s what she always said. It’s on her headstone.”

'Our first reality'

At some point while picking up her friend, Erika moved into the passenger seat and her friend got behind the wheel.

The couple that saw the accident and were first on scene said that even though Erika wasn’t wearing her seat belt, she wasn’t thrown from the car when it went off the road and flipped.

“They broke the windshield to get her out,” Jackie said. “She died 7 miles out in the country without her seat belt on and let another girl drive her car. That girl walked away with no injuries. According to the woman that was first on scene, my daughter never had a pulse. She died instantly.”

Erika’s situation isn’t unique or rare in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 66.8% of crash fatalities in 2022 weren’t wearing seat belts. Nationally, Nebraska ranked fourth-worst for seat belt use in 2021.

Jackie and her husband, Erik, still wonder why Erika didn’t have her belt on that night – but they don’t ask questions.

“At first, we couldn’t ask because we couldn’t. We could only breathe and try to figure out how to survive,” she said. “It didn’t matter. It was not going to bring her back. That was our first reality. No matter what we did, our baby girl was not coming home.”

All these years later, Jackie said she copes with the loss of her daughter by running – a lot. She went to grief retreats, saw counselors and pastors to try to figure it all out and accept what happened.

It also deeply affected Erik, as well as their son, Josh, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and people who didn’t know her but loved her personality when they saw her at her job.

'It can happen to you'

Now, Jackie opens up about her experience to try to encourage people to wear their seat belts because they save lives.

“I am now in remission for stage 4 breast cancer, so I’m fighting more than one battle,” Jackie said. “But Erika will always be my motivation and my inspiration. Nothing comes before that. Nothing. People have no idea how life altering and devastating this is.

“One of my best friends from high school also died without a seat belt while driving to the babysitter’s to pick up her child. She hit a patch of black ice and rolled her car. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and was gone in a second. People need to understand. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to you. It can and it will.”

Jackie said Erika always said she wanted to be a doctor when she grew up. At the time of the accident, they were getting ready to register her for CNA classes. She had a bright future ahead of her that was snuffed out because of a single decision she made one February night.

“She had amazing and beautiful dreams, and she told me all of them,” Jackie said. “She wanted a husband, lots of kids (she wanted boys), and she was going to build a cottage in her backyard and let me live there and babysit the grands.