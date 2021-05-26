Seeing the light: Pandemic gives surprise boost for Omaha LASIK provider

The COVID pandemic had a profound effect on healthcare providers everywhere, but a surprising result of the lockdown aspect came for a LASIK practice in Omaha.

Even though people weren’t out and about to see the world, said Dr. JoAnna Liu-Picchietti of the Omaha Eye and Laser Institute, they seemed to focus on how they saw the world.

“Nebraskans tend to be more conservative in their spending habits and not inclined toward spur-of-the-moment purchasing,” she said. “But we saw a rise (in business) because they already had funds set aside for a vacation or some other activity that the pandemic didn’t let them carry out. They decided to apply it to LASIK instead.”

The mask mandates didn’t hurt, either. Wearers of glasses soon found annoyance with the fogging that resulted with wearing a mask, a frustration that pushed some to the point of making an appointment with the OELI office in Miracle Hills.

While a pandemic nudged many to consider LASIK for the first time, the concerns today are the same as they were when the OELI practice opened 32 years ago.