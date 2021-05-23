Seeking new friends: Program pairs Nebraska seniors with volunteers for companionship

A request for retirees with extra time, a desire to help others and a need for some extra cash: Keep reading. Then, consider volunteering.

For everyone else: Keep reading if you want to learn about a program operated by the Eastern Office Nebraska on Aging that matches seniors who seek to maintain their independence with other older adults looking for a way to serve in retirement.

The Senior Companion Program assists seniors who may be lonely, who face physical or mental challenges, or who suffer from the early stages of dementia, said Beth Paleogos, program director. These seniors are matched with a volunteer who helps people in ways friends help one another: They go shopping, they play cards and they eat meals together.

“What results from these matches are friendships that can last for years,” Paleogos said.

For clients, having someone to spend time with can make all the difference, said Dr. Christopher Kelly, who chairs the program’s advisory council and serves as chairman of UNO’s Gerontology Department. “It can take on life-or-death importance for our clients.”