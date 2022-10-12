Selling your house? Home Downsizing Solutions offers fast, professional services

Patty Garrett didn’t hesitate to offer a recommendation when her sister, whose husband suddenly found his health compromised, needed to quickly sell their house.

Garrett suggested they turn to Ben Souchek, founder and owner of Home Downsizing Solutions, which buys houses as is and on the spot. The Lincoln-based company bought the couple’s house and took care of all the belongings they wanted to leave behind.

“Ben and Home Downsizing Solutions were the natural choice for my sister. For our family, Home Downsizing Solutions was a godsend,” she said.

Home Downsizing Solutions buys houses from owners who want to avoid listing them, need to move quickly or want to avoid the challenges that come with updating a house prior to sale.

The three-step process begins with filling out an online form (HomeDownsizingSolutions.com) or having a conversation with a Home Downsizing Solutions representative. A house inspection follows with Home Downsizing Solutions typically making an offer at the end of the conversation.

Using Home Downsizing Solutions means sellers avoid having to make repairs or improvement to their houses, have no commissions, fees, home warranty or closing costs to pay, never have to leave their house for showings, and have flexible possession and closing dates. Sellers receive full payment at closing.

“Home Downsizing Solutions provides the opportunity to sell your house, fast and easy, without the stress or hassles, and have a smile on your face when you’re in your new home or apartment,” Souchek said.

Garrett had referred Souchek and Home Downsizing Solutions previously when her brother and his wife needed to sell their house quickly and didn’t want to deal with the belongings they had accumulated during their 30 years in the house. Garrett’s brother, who suffered a brain injury and has difficulty dealing with details, took a liking to Souchek and was comfortable with the process he laid out for buying their house.

“Ben literally took them in his arms and understood what they needed. He helped with every detail,” Garrett said. “My brother was comfortable with the process and his wife was relieved they were dealing with someone they could trust.”

Garrett knows from experience that trust is key for people, especially seniors, who want to sell their houses. She serves as administrator for RNS Private Duty Care, a Leawood, Kansas, company that provides nurses and other caregivers for seniors who want to remain in their homes.

“Families turn to us in crises. That’s what we do,” Garrett said. “If I can refer them to Ben and Home Downsizing Solutions and take one thing off their shoulders, I would absolutely do so.”

Steve Kuker also didn’t hesitate to recommend Home Downsizing Solutions. His company, Kansas City-based Senior Care Consulting, helps seniors find the right care community — independent, assisted living, memory, respite or skilled nursing — for their next stage in life. Sometimes, his clients also ask for assistance in selling their houses. Like Garrett, trust was an absolute for Kuker — and Souchek earned his.

A widow contacted Kuker and expressed her desire to sell her house and be rid of many of her belongings. His suggestion: Let me introduce you to Souchek and Home Downsizing Solutions, which bought her house and took care of her belongings.

The kicker, Kuker said, was Home Downsizing Solutions allowed his client to remain in her house after the sale was complete and until her place in an assisted living facility became available. “I think that is phenomenal,” Kuker said. “I don’t know anyone else who offers that opportunity.”

For those thinking about selling their house — and want the process to be without stress or hassles — Souchek offered this suggestion: Read his book, “Home Downsizing Secrets,” or for more information, call the Home Downsizing Solutions office at 402-291-5005. The book is available for just the cost of shipping ($4.95) by visiting HomeDownsizingSecrets.com.