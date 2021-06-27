Shandy’s Bakery offers heritage recipes with ‘the same love our grandmothers used’

A lot of faith, a little flour and a family history of bakers.

That’s all Shandy Thorell had when she first dreamed of opening a bakery.

“We were absolutely broke,” Thorell says. “We had no money, not even for groceries for our kids.”

Shandy’s Bakery 13811 T Plaza 402-340-3925 www.shandysbakery.com

In the six and a half years since her dream began, with the baking knowledge passed down from her mother and grandmother, Thorell has transformed her dream into a reality: Shandy’s Bakery.

Thorell uses heritage recipes with a few key ingredients: Swedish love and personality.

“I put in the same love our grandmothers used when they baked the same recipes,” she says. “It gives people good memories, as well as excites the taste buds.”

Shandy’s Bakery offers a variety of baked goods, but the standouts are Scandinavian Almond Cake, Swedish Rye Bread, Swedish Princess Torte, “and of course the cinnamon rolls.”