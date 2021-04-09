SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Week offers ample opportunities to support local nonprofits

Maas said Do Good Week amplifies and galvanizes the desire and opportunity to support hundreds of local nonprofits as well as the need that exists, particularly as many still struggle with the impacts of COVID.

SHARE Omaha is spreading the word that all of metro Omaha and southwest Iowa need to come together this year and fill some of these financial and volunteer gaps, as well as items needed.

“SHARE Omaha’s week-long approach to Do Good Week reflects its belief that everyone has something to contribute and that all forms of giving make a difference,” she said. “If you gave during Omaha Gives, give during Do Good Week.

“If you’ve never given before, discover all you have to give by taking part in SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Week. We need everyone to be a part of this evolution for philanthropy.”

Along with longtime supporters, SHARE Omaha is using Do Good Week to help local causes begin relationships with new supporters.

As these relationships grow and the connections deepen, the hope is that the desire to give will also grow.