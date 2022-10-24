'Shine with confidence:' Lifestyle med spa Arête helps patients feel, look their best

Heather Carson always wanted to create an atmosphere where women would feel comfortable, listened to and well-informed.

This desire motivated her to open Arête Aesthetic Rejuvenation in 2017.

Having just celebrated her fifth anniversary, she provides a service that helps people attain their "highest human potential" — the Greek meaning for Arête — and she said she owes her success to her loyal patients.

“As we age, we are continually changing,” she said. “Lifestyle medicine treatments allow patients to shine with confidence as the years pass by. Self-care and self-love are important choices. Feeling good in your skin fosters confidence and a sense of well-being.”

Years as a nurse allowed Carson to work in many medical specialties. She’s been in the aesthetics field for the past 10 years, but before that, she worked in oncology, cardiology, dermatology and plastic surgery.

She said lifestyle medicine encompasses treatments like those administered at Arête Aesthetic Rejuvenation focus on preventative healthcare and self-care.

“At Arête, our focus is on skin rejuvenation treatments, including injectables, collagen induction therapy, laser and chemical treatments for the face and body,” said Carson, who has degrees in biology as well as nursing (MSB, BSN and RN).

“I enjoy researching and going to conferences to further my understanding and bring in the newest, most effective treatments.”

As an example, Arête recently purchased the Alma Opus after attending the Business of Beauty conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The device is the newest on the market for skin repair and restructuring of skin elasticity.

Among her injectable treatments are neuromodulators like Botox or Xiomin, the first and only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nonsurgical treatment that contours and improves the appearance of a double chin.

Located in Regency, visits with Heather are by appointment only. Scheduling is done online or by calling 402-637-4202. Inquiries and appointments can also be made via Facebook and Instagram.

“It’s important to me that patients feel like they receive quality treatment time in a relaxed environment,” said Carson, who lives with her significant other, James, and their golden retriever, Mila. She has two adult children — Chase, who served in the Navy, and Hadleigh, a senior at the University of Arizona. “No one wants to feel rushed through an appointment.

“As a first-time female business owner, I have learned so much over the years. A large part of that wisdom and knowledge has been from influential female mentors. Those women have helped shape who I am, and I am eternally thankful.”

Laura, who has been coming to Arête for the past 5 years, learned about Heather and the business through mutual friends.

She said she keeps coming back for services — mostly Botox treatments — largely because of the relationship she’s fostered with Heather.

“I had never been to an aesthetic spa before, so I was curious just to see what it was all about,” Laura said. “Heather’s great. Amazing. She’s very caring, listens; she is a partner in helping me get the results I want to see in my skin care. I trust her. She’s very truthful and isn’t always trying to sell me something.”

Laura said she keeps coming back because she likes what she sees and how she feels after each visit.

“If you’re interested or curious, I suggest you go and meet with Heather for a consultation,” she said. “She’s an excellent partner in listening to what your concerns are and finding treatments to make you feel the best about yourself.”