Shop small and make a big difference for Omaha-area businesses this year

Holiday hustle and bustle has officially settled across Omaha, and our thriving community of small businesses are ready to handle all your gifting needs.

Why shop small?

Because small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy. In fact, analysts from the Greater Omaha Chamber show for every $100 spent at a local retail business, $48 stays in the local economy, compared to only $14 for a retail chain.

Plus, not only can you find unique, one-of-a-kind small business shops throughout the metro, but the owners can provide more personable, hands-on customer service – the type of service that will leave you feeling joyful and triumphant.

To help put you in the holiday gifting spirit, here are a few shops to keep on your radar:

Elisa Ilana: Over the past two decades, this Omaha-based jewelry business has built a worldwide following in affordable luxurious handmade jewelry. Their collections are designed and made in their studio here in Omaha.

Goldsmith Silversmith: A custom jewelry store located in the heart of Omaha's Old Market District. Dwaine Ferguson opened the shop in 1974, and continues to own and operate the business today.

Made in Omaha: Opened in October of 2018, they offer space to artists and makers throughout Omaha and the surrounding area to sell art, apparel, candles, drinkware and more.

CULXR House: As part of the vision to feed creativity and grow community, owner Marcey Yates has custom clothing and one-of-kind sustainable fashion available in their retail space.

Prairie in Bloom: A shopping experience in the innovation district of North Downtown Omaha, specializing in farmhouse and industrial home décor. We hand-select all the items in our store, many of which are one-of-a-kind pieces.

Vic’s Corn Popper: Created in 1980 by Vic Larson and his wife Ruth, Vic's Corn Popper has only used its own hybrid white popping corn, grown on farms in the Platte River Valley of Nebraska. Each batch is cooked at the same temperature, with oil and salt to give it Vic's unique “cooked in kernel” flavor, texture and crunch.

BelAir Fashions: Founded in downtown Omaha by Max Lerner as the Oxford Clothing Company, it’s one of Omaha’s oldest family-owned clothiers. From professional outfits to the latest in athleisure, you’re sure to find just what you need at BelAir Fashions.

LeFlore’s New Look Fashions: Serving the Omaha community for over 20 years, they specialize in men's suits, slacks, shirts, a wide selection of shoes, a variety hats and Kangol caps, sportswear and more.

Jerry Ryan: For over 40 years, this family-owned store has offered an exquisite range of men’s clothing and accessories. They deliver high quality garments and exceptional customer service to the Midwest and customers around the globe.

Urban Abbey: Whether you are craving a latte, looking for a quiet place to chat with a friend, or seeking an opportunity to break bread in worship, their coffee shop/bookstore/church might be just what you need.

Artemis Teas: Hand-crafted, small-batch blends are created with mindful precision to arouse the senses, stimulate the imagination, and to support vibrant well-being. Their commitment to total wellness means the teas are good for you, and good for the plants.

These are just a few of our favorite things here in Omaha. Make sure to check out our Omaha Chamber Member Directory to find more.