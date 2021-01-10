Should pregnant women receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what you need to know

As if being pregnant during a pandemic isn’t challenging enough, you’re now faced with trying to decide whether the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you.

Is it safe?

Will my baby receive some protection?

There are a lot of questions surrounding the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, and if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive, the decision to vaccinate can be confusing. While there are still a lot of unknowns, here’s what we do know: All women who are eligible should consider vaccination.

Understanding the science

Pregnant and lactating women were not included in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine trials. But based on the data from more than 70,000 participants, the vaccine appears to be safe and effective.