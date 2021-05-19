Slide into summer with bite-sized burgers and a homemade tangy sweet sauce

• 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

• 1 cup ketchup

Directions

Sliders

1. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, garlic, onion, salt, and pepper. Use your hands to combine the mixture and then divide it into 12 patties.

2. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

3. Grill burgers for 3 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

Sauce

1. In a large skillet, sauté diced onion in butter until onions are soft (about 5 minutes). Add both sugars and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until well blended.

2. Place burgers on individual slider buns. Top with a spoonful of warm sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.