Slow Cooker Irish Beef Stew is winter warm-up filled with flavor

As temperatures get colder, we all want to be inside with a nice cozy meal, and what’s better than beef stew, featuring Certified Piedmontese beef? This dish is not only easy to prepare, but it’s filled with flavor — the perfect home-cooked meal. Not only that, but Certified Piedmontese ships right to your door, making this the easiest meal you’ll prepare all winter.
Slow Cooker Irish Beef Stew
3 pounds Certified Piedmontese Stew Beef
Salt and pepper
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 onions finely diced
4 garlic cloves minced
Fresh parsley
1½ pounds potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces
1 pound carrots
3 cups beef broth
1½ cups Guinness beer divided
1½ tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1. Heat a slow cooker to high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper and toss with flour to fully coat. Use all the flour. Add 1 tablespoon of oil. Brown beef on all sides, working in batches if necessary, to avoid overcrowding.
2. Add the onions, garlic, rest of oil and parsley, season with salt and pepper. Leave to let the meat and garlic cook.
3. Add potatoes and carrots to slow cooker.
4. Pour in the beef broth, scrapping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Then add Guinness, brown sugar, tomato paste and the fresh thyme. Whisk to combine. Note: If you would like your stew to be thicker, add more flour before you cook it.
5. Set slow cooker to high and cook for 3 to 6 hours. Serve.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.
