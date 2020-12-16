Slow Cooker Irish Beef Stew is winter warm-up filled with flavor

Fresh parsley

1½ pounds potatoes cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound carrots

3 cups beef broth

1½ cups Guinness beer divided

1½ tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1. Heat a slow cooker to high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper and toss with flour to fully coat. Use all the flour. Add 1 tablespoon of oil. Brown beef on all sides, working in batches if necessary, to avoid overcrowding.

2. Add the onions, garlic, rest of oil and parsley, season with salt and pepper. Leave to let the meat and garlic cook.

3. Add potatoes and carrots to slow cooker.

4. Pour in the beef broth, scrapping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Then add Guinness, brown sugar, tomato paste and the fresh thyme. Whisk to combine. Note: If you would like your stew to be thicker, add more flour before you cook it.

5. Set slow cooker to high and cook for 3 to 6 hours. Serve.

