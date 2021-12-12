So your family is fully vaccinated. Now what? A local health expert offers advice

Masking

So when can the masks come off? That depends on a few factors, including:

• The current rate of COVID-19 transmission in your area

• Your underlying health

• The health of those around you

While COVID-19 vaccines do a great job at preventing infection, people with weaker immune systems simply don’t build the same level of immunity as others. If COVID-19 cases in your area are high, if you’re immunocompromised, or if you live, work or go to school with someone who’s at greater risk of severe illness, you may want to continue masking to prevent breakthrough infections and potential spread.

Gathering

If, however, your family is healthy and fully vaccinated, you can feel safe gathering with other healthy, fully vaccinated individuals without masking. And, if more people continue get vaccinated, going anywhere in public without a mask will continue to get safer for everyone.

Traveling