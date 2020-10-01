Southeast Community College helps shrink skilled worker gap in Nebraska

Two years ago, a Lincoln Area Skills Gap Report, prepared for the Nebraska Department of Labor, revealed a number of skilled occupational areas that were experiencing a deficit of workers in the state.

These areas included truck driving, welding, maintenance and repair, software development and application, registered and practical nursing, construction/carpentry and machinists.

But as far as Southeast Community College (SCC) is concerned, the progress toward shrinking the skilled worker gap in the state is far from a new challenge.

“SCC has been working toward addressing the need for a skilled workforce since its creation in the early 1970s,” said Dr. Paul Illich, president of SCC. “In 2015, SCC launched a new strategic plan to enhance the College’s capability of meeting the needs of its employers and communities.

“Addressing this need requires deliberate and strategic planning, implementation and investment. SCC is committed to making these investments to meet the needs of its employers and communities.”

This plan Dr. Illich refers to has resulted in new facilities, new career and technical programs, six new learning center locations throughout SCC’s 15-county service area and significant enrollment growth in its career academy programs.