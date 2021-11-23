Special exhibits, events among highlights for Omaha Children’s Museum members

“A membership provides so many extra advantages and opportunities for families that regular paid attendance doesn’t,” Chartrand said. “During the pandemic break, we also spent time to conceptualize and create some really innovative, fun, interactive exhibits that our members can enjoy. We also have some great events in store for everyone the rest of 2021 and into 2022.”

Along with unlimited attendance to the museum, memberships provide special, early access to certain exhibit previews and events.

Memberships are good for 12 months from the date of purchase and cost $139 for families, a definite boon for families that have several children.

For families who get free lunch at school and qualify financially, the museum offers a Welcome Fund membership for $5 – opening up new opportunities to interact and learn without financial restrictions.

“Paid admissions had been pretty strong (since reopening in August 2020), and we’re seeing a lot of families returning for visits, but as a nonprofit, we rely pretty heavily on memberships as a significant revenue source,” Chartrand said. “Memberships make a lot of sense because of all the perks that come with them, especially for families that make regular visits.