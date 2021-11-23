Special exhibits, events among highlights for Omaha Children’s Museum members

What do you do when a pandemic shuts down your business for six months, keeping patrons away and cutting into business revenues?
If you’re the leadership at the Omaha Children’s Museum, you take the time to implement new strategies and technologies and strategize how to be better and safer so when people come back, they know their children are safe to congregate and learn.
“That was our top priority – to make sure when we reopened, families could return and be safe,” said Omaha Children’s Museum Chief Advancement Officer Michelle Chartrand. “We installed air purifiers in the building, UV lights in the gravitation exhibit (to kill germs) and redesigned the entrance for social distancing.
“We also deep clean every evening and morning to make sure everyone is safe. We improved the overall experience for our guests in a variety of ways.”
Despite these changes and reopening more than a year ago, Chartrand said the museum membership numbers have declined.
Chartrand said she is optimistic that with the safety precautions instituted as well as more and more families deciding to attend public events indoors, memberships will continue to increase.
After all, membership at the Omaha Children’s Museum certainly has its privileges.
“A membership provides so many extra advantages and opportunities for families that regular paid attendance doesn’t,” Chartrand said. “During the pandemic break, we also spent time to conceptualize and create some really innovative, fun, interactive exhibits that our members can enjoy. We also have some great events in store for everyone the rest of 2021 and into 2022.”
Along with unlimited attendance to the museum, memberships provide special, early access to certain exhibit previews and events.
Memberships are good for 12 months from the date of purchase and cost $139 for families, a definite boon for families that have several children.
For families who get free lunch at school and qualify financially, the museum offers a Welcome Fund membership for $5 – opening up new opportunities to interact and learn without financial restrictions.
“Paid admissions had been pretty strong (since reopening in August 2020), and we’re seeing a lot of families returning for visits, but as a nonprofit, we rely pretty heavily on memberships as a significant revenue source,” Chartrand said. “Memberships make a lot of sense because of all the perks that come with them, especially for families that make regular visits.
“With the holiday giving season approaching, a membership to the Omaha Children’s Museum is a great gift for friends, family members – you name it. We are thrilled to be able to welcome back families this year and look forward to what 2022 has in store.”
Special exhibits coming up in 2022 (included with regular museum admission and free for member families) include:
- “Block Party,” a S.T.E.M. exhibit featuring block play. Jan. 8 through May 1
- “Forever Forest,” the first nationally-touring exhibit created by Omaha Children’s Museum is returning to the museum after several years on the road. Feb. 5 through April 16
- “Namaste India,” a traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum. May 28 through Sept. 4
- “Moon to Mars,” a new exhibit created by Omaha Children's Museum with support from NASA's Artemis Program. May 28 through Jan. 8, 2023
- “Cobweb Castle,” an annual Halloween exhibit. Sept. 24 through Oct. 30
- “Santa’s Magic,” an annual holiday exhibit. Nov. 25 through Dec. 23
Special events coming up in 2022 (included with regular museum admission and free for member families) include:
- Weekend at Arendelle (Frozen-inspired weekend), Jan. 21-23
- Chase and Skye’s Paw-some Weekend (Paw Patrol-inspired weekend), Feb. 18-20
- Candyland Weekend, March 18-20
- Mrs. Frizzle’s Wacky Weekend (Magic School Bus-inspired weekend tied to NESciFest), April 22-24
- DC vs. Marvel Weekend, May 20-22
- Fairytale Ball, July (dates TBD)
- Pirates and Mermaids Weekend, August (dates TBD)
- Pixie Hollow Tinker Fest Weekend, September (dates TBD)
- Trick-or-Treat Days, October (dates TBD)
- Día de Muertos Weekend, October (dates TBD)
- ‘May the Force be with You’ Weekend, November (dates TBD)
- Milk & Cookies with Santa Weekend, December (dates TBD)
Check the Omaha Children’s Museum’s website, www.ocm.org, regularly for more details about these exciting exhibits and opportunities.