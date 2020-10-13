Spider veins? These innovative, no-downtime treatments can send them scrambling

Jackie Torpy is a longtime registered nurse and expert in the cosmetic equivalent of pest control. She obliterates spider veins.
“I can’t tell you how many times I hear people say, ‘You’ve allowed me to wear shorts again.' or 'I’m able to get out and do the things because I feel so much better,'” Torpy said.
She and her husband, vascular surgeon Dr. Stephen Torpy, founded Totally Vein 15 years ago. It was, at the time, the only medical practice in Omaha dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of vein problems.
“We’ve been around the longest, are the most experienced in taking care of veins, and our surgeons are board certified. That sets us apart,” Jackie Torpy said.
In the U.S. each year, 30 million people are affected by venous disease, signs of which include ropey varicose veins and spider veins. Totally Vein treats both, but Torpy’s purview is the latter – those red or blue spider veins found close to the surface of the skin. She has two innovative, effective treatments at her disposal: liquid sclerotherapy and VeinWave.
“A typical patient will come in and have a consultation first. I don’t charge for consultations. I’m happy to talk with anybody at any time about the treatment plan because it’s important for them to understand the process and have realistic expectations,” Jackie Torpy said.
Here are two spider vein procedures at a glance.
Liquid Sclerotherapy
An injection of FDA-approved solution causes spider veins to collapse, shrink and absorb back into the body. The average person requires three or four treatments, spaced at least three weeks apart.
• Appointments last about 30 minutes.
• There is no downtime post-procedure, but support hose are worn the day of and the day after treatment.
• Sclerotherapy is typically considered cosmetic and not covered by insurance.
• It is not preventive. “Patients should expect to have spider veins re-occur in their lifetime and, if that’s bothersome, have further treatment down the road,” Jackie Torpy said.
VeinWave
This procedure uses microwave energy to treat tiny spider veins on the face usually caused by rosacea. A one-time charge covers a treatment every six weeks for one year. A typical treatment session lasts 10 to 15 minutes.
• There may be some minor discomfort, redness and/or swelling at the treatment site.
• Like sclerotherapy, VeinWave is typically not covered by insurance and is not preventive.
• There are no restrictions after treatment.
Before embarking on either course of treatment, Torpy said she carefully assesses each patient.
“I’ll ascertain symptoms, physical appearance and family history to make sure that I’m comfortable before we go forward and that there aren’t any bigger venous problems we need to address first,” she said.
Dr. Robert Zadalis, a board-certified general surgeon, handles the operative side of the practice and also is its new owner. Dr. Stephen Torpy retired in September. Jackie Torpy, who’s been a registered nurse for 37 years now, continues to work at the clinic.
“It’s the people. I love building relationships with my patients,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be able practice medicine and feel like you’re making a real difference in peoples’ lives.”
Totally Vein is located at Lakeside Hills Medical Plaza. To request an appointment, visit Totally Vein’s contact page at www.totallyveinomaha.com.
