Spider veins? These innovative, no-downtime treatments can send them scrambling

Jackie Torpy is a longtime registered nurse and expert in the cosmetic equivalent of pest control. She obliterates spider veins.

“I can’t tell you how many times I hear people say, ‘You’ve allowed me to wear shorts again.' or 'I’m able to get out and do the things because I feel so much better,'” Torpy said.

She and her husband, vascular surgeon Dr. Stephen Torpy, founded Totally Vein 15 years ago. It was, at the time, the only medical practice in Omaha dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of vein problems.

“We’ve been around the longest, are the most experienced in taking care of veins, and our surgeons are board certified. That sets us apart,” Jackie Torpy said.

In the U.S. each year, 30 million people are affected by venous disease, signs of which include ropey varicose veins and spider veins. Totally Vein treats both, but Torpy’s purview is the latter – those red or blue spider veins found close to the surface of the skin. She has two innovative, effective treatments at her disposal: liquid sclerotherapy and VeinWave.