Standing rib roast makes for holly-jolly meal that's sure to be a holiday favorite

5. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

6. Through a food mill* or spaetzle maker, drop the batter into the boiling water. As the spaetzle start to float (after about 2 minutes), use a spider or large slotted spoon to transfer the spaetzle to a bowl. Add the remaining butter to the spaetzle and toss with the cheese. If it’s too thick, add a little milk to thin out. Top with the caramelized onions and more fresh herbs.

*You can also use a colander to make spaetzle. Place a colander with large holes over a pot of boiling water and use a rubber spatula to press small amounts of the batter through the holes directly into the water.

Roasted Winter Vegetables

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced large

2 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 bulb kohlrabi, diced large

½ red onion, julienned

1 cup butternut squash, diced large

2 cups green beans, sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 sprigs fresh thyme