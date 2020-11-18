Steak and veggies, tacos and more: 5 recipes to beef up your weeknight meals

Instructions

Season steaks with salt and pepper. In a large sauté pan over high heat, heat the sesame oil until it shimmers. Sear the steaks in the pan until golden brown on both sides; removed from pan and set aside. Reduce heat to medium and add the soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce and the bottoms of the green onions and mix. Let the mixture simmer for 2 to 4 minutes, then add the steaks. Baste the steaks with the sauce, flipping occasionally, until cooked to desired doneness. Remove the steaks from the sauce and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes.