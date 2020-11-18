Steak and veggies, tacos and more: 5 recipes to beef up your weeknight meals

Steak & Early Spring Veggies
Ingredients
2 (8-ounce) Certified Piedmontese grass-fed, grass-finished sirloin filets
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped carrots
8 ounces shelled English peas
1 bunch asparagus
1 cup water
For the sauce
5 ounces drained, pitted green olives
1 lemon, juiced
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Season the steaks on all sides with salt and pepper. Grill or pan-sear the steaks until they reach your desired temperature; set aside to rest.
In a large sauté pan over high heat, melt the butter. Add the carrots, peas, asparagus and water and cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender and nicely glazed.
For the sauce: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the olives, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic. Process until slightly chunky. Season with salt and pepper. Top steak and veggies with the sauce. Serves 2.
Chipotle Beef Tacos
Serves 2 (makes four large tacos)
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound Certified Piedmontese 96% lean ground beef
½ onion, sliced
1 yellow bell pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (7-ounce) can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, pureed
1 (8-ounce) can tomato puree
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 ounces cotija cheese
1 avocado, peeled, cored and diced
4 low carb tortillas
1 lime, quartered (optional)
Instructions
In a large cast iron skillet over high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Sear the ground beef until brown and crumbly; season with salt and pepper. Add the onions, garlic and bell pepper and cook until soft. Add the chipotle puree and tomato puree and simmer for 15 minutes.
If desired, toast the tortillas. Top with beef, avocado, cheese and fresh lime juice.
Cevapcici (Serbian Sausages) With Grilled Peppers
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 pound Certified Piedmontese grass-fed, grass-finished ground beef
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons sparkling water
¼ teaspoon baking soda
12 shishito peppers
12 baby bell peppers
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
To a mixing bowl, add the beef, olive oil, sparkling water and baking soda and season with salt and pepper. Combine the mixture thoroughly with your hands, allowing it to come together. Cover beef with plastic wrap and let rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Once the mixture has chilled, roll into breakfast sausage-sized links.
In a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, sear the sausages, turning nearly constantly, until almost cooked through. Remove the sausages from the pan. To the same pan, add the shishitos and baby bell peppers and some salt and pepper. Sear until roasted and soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Add the sausages back to the pan and serve.
Mongolian-Style Beef & Rice
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 (8-ounce) Certified Piedmontese grass-fed, grass-finished flank steaks
Kosher salt and freshly ground back pepper
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced, tops and bottoms separated
1 cup cooked jasmine rice
Instructions
Season steaks with salt and pepper. In a large sauté pan over high heat, heat the sesame oil until it shimmers. Sear the steaks in the pan until golden brown on both sides; removed from pan and set aside. Reduce heat to medium and add the soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce and the bottoms of the green onions and mix. Let the mixture simmer for 2 to 4 minutes, then add the steaks. Baste the steaks with the sauce, flipping occasionally, until cooked to desired doneness. Remove the steaks from the sauce and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes.
Slice the steaks and place on top of rice. Sprinkle green onions on top.
Beef & Mushroom Stew
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 pound Certified Piedmontese stew beef
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, sliced
8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, quartered
1 small leek, sliced
5 ounces spinach
32 ounces high-quality beef broth
Instructions
Season the beef with salt and pepper and set aside. In a soup pot over high heat, heat the oil until it starts to shimmer. Add the beef and sear until golden brown. Add the onions, garlic, mushrooms and leeks and sauté for 5 to 10 minutes, until soft. Add the beef broth and simmer for 30 minutes on low heat. Add the spinach and allow to wilt into the stew. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.
