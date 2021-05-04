Step Up to Quality launches free resources for Nebraska parents in search of child care

Step Up to Quality enhanced the search function on its website, and now offers a helpful set of resources there for Nebraska parents looking for high quality child care in their area.

With more than 500 child care providers across the state rated through Step Up to Quality, parents can rely on the program to help them narrow down their choices.

Comprehensive tools

“We know the search for child care can be overwhelming, and we’re here to make it easier,” says Step Up to Quality Director Lauri Cimino. “We’re so pleased to provide these free resources for Nebraska parents.”

Step Up to Quality’s website now features:

An intuitive search function that allows parents to select their child care preferences and quickly narrow down their options.

An ability to save their favorite providers – and the site will remember the favorites the next time they visit.

Child age-specific checklists parents can use while visiting child care facilities and questions they can ask, with room for notes.

Other information about the importance of high quality early childhood education.