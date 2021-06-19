Stepping out: Immanuel offers guide to help seniors navigate life after pandemic

There's no doubt about it: the COVID-19 virus has changed life for us all.

For those most susceptible to the virus, including those over the age of 65, the past year has been filled with doubt and uncertainty, but Immanuel is looking to change all that with their new guide helping seniors navigate the complexities of life after a global pandemic.

"There's never been a better time to start stepping out again," said Jennifer Knecht, Immanuel vice president of marketing, sales and communications. "Seniors are wondering how safe it is to go out again, eat at restaurants or visit family. We're here to help break down the safest ways to start enjoying life from wellness opportunities to special events and more."

Immanuel's newest free guide is helping seniors do just that.

Stepping Out is a step-by-step guide for seniors on safe activities after a pandemic. The guide provides a step-by-step approach with useful tips like calling venues and restaurants ahead of time to understand infection control practices and new ways for safely connecting with family, including keeping that Zoom tradition going.