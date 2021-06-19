Stepping out: Immanuel offers guide to help seniors navigate life after pandemic

There's no doubt about it: the COVID-19 virus has changed life for us all.
For those most susceptible to the virus, including those over the age of 65, the past year has been filled with doubt and uncertainty, but Immanuel is looking to change all that with their new guide helping seniors navigate the complexities of life after a global pandemic.
"There's never been a better time to start stepping out again," said Jennifer Knecht, Immanuel vice president of marketing, sales and communications. "Seniors are wondering how safe it is to go out again, eat at restaurants or visit family. We're here to help break down the safest ways to start enjoying life from wellness opportunities to special events and more."
Immanuel's newest free guide is helping seniors do just that.
Stepping Out is a step-by-step guide for seniors on safe activities after a pandemic. The guide provides a step-by-step approach with useful tips like calling venues and restaurants ahead of time to understand infection control practices and new ways for safely connecting with family, including keeping that Zoom tradition going.
"As more seniors and their families become vaccinated, the safer it is for seniors to start enjoying social activities again. But we encourage seniors who are wary of crowds to start slowly by carefully planning safe outings. And we’re big fans of the weekly Zoom call with the grandkids. This year, many of our senior residents connected more consistently than ever before with family across the country by using safe digital tools. Those tools can offer easy ways to connect even after a pandemic,” Knecht said.
The new Stepping Out guide, available for free at Immanuel.com/steppingout, is one of the many efforts the organization has taken to combat senior loneliness, a growing epidemic. Studies have shown senior loneliness comes with damaging health repercussions that range from increased risk of dementia and heart disease to a shortened lifespan. And according to AARP, more than half of adults 50 and older have reported feeling socially isolated since COVID-19 began.
“Combatting senior loneliness has been a top priority at Immanuel, even before the pandemic,” said Knecht. “Our incredible team members have taken the mission head-on by reimagining the resident experience from the inside out to provide safe opportunities for social connection.”
Throughout its retirement living communities and Immanuel Pathways PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) centers across Nebraska and Iowa, the organization has been on high alert over the past year.
Led by an on-staff medical director and under guidance from governing health agencies, the organization’s effective infection control practices, onsite vaccination clinics and more, have been successfully keeping COVID-19 at bay. The group's wellness and enrichment experts have also helped seniors thrive through socially distanced support and events, courtyard concerts, phone clubs, virtual exercise classes and assistance in helping to connect with families via Zoom, FaceTime, Facebook and other avenues.
“Our nonprofit mission is firmly focused on helping seniors thrive, within our communities and beyond,” Knecht said. “We know there’s a lot of uncertainty about life beyond a pandemic, so our experts came together to support seniors in living their best lives in a changed world.”
Immanuel’s array of senior living options range from independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+ affordable living and long-term care. The organization’s Midwestern roots began more than 134 years ago in Omaha. Immanuel now offers communities throughout Nebraska and Iowa.
For more information about Immanuel, visit Immanuel.com.