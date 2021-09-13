Stone Creek offers year-round entertainment for golf lovers — even in fall, winter months

Here’s the kicker: Stone Creek features two golf simulators, which can provide a timely break from watching sports on the restaurant’s eight televisions, or enjoying lunch or dinner and drinks, Lorensen said.

Patrons can practice on simulators or play one of the more than 90 course offerings, which include the notables, Farrell said. As a bonus, the simulator’s offerings include Stone Creek and Champions Run for those who like to play close to home. (Stone Creek’s sister course, Eagle Run, has the same simulator and is a great course for beginners.)

Another option: Watch the sports action out on Stone Creek’s patio that features a television, a fire pit and heaters – when the temperatures start to dip.

Farrell encourages golfers not to put their clubs away just yet. The course, which he said remains in excellent condition, benefitted from opportune rainfall throughout the summer along with Stone Creek’s ability to water in between those times. “The fairways are running and the greens are rolling,” he said.