Stop the summer slide: YMCA keeps kids engaged, learning all summer long

It’s been a long and challenging school year for Omaha kids, not to mention parents.
From stop-and-go schedules to at-home/virtual learning, the constant thought of kids slipping behind in their studies is on every parent’s mind right now.
As we fast approach the warm summer months, the annual concern regarding the summer learning gap – where kids lose a bit of what they’ve learned – is more omnipresent than ever.
As we settle into that no-school stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day, here are a handful of important and useful tips from the YMCA on just how to keep kids learning while they enjoy the summertime fun.
Carve out time
Experts say it only takes as little as 30 minutes of reading a day to stop learning loss, so be sure to schedule time every day to simply sit down and read. And as kids have grown accustomed to tracking progress in the classroom, a chart of reading accomplishments provides not only quantified progression, but a fun way for kids to engage and compete in reading the most.
Write it down
Kids love being creative, and parents can get creative too by asking their kids to simply write down some thoughts or a creative paragraph, throughout the day. If they keep a diary, it’s a fun way to record the summer in one convenient place, and when it’s time to go back to the classroom, their writing has not suffered over the summer.
Engage in play
After all, it’s what summer’s all about. While we may be tackling the summer learning loss here, without active and healthy play, i.e. sports and playgrounds and bikes and hikes, getting kids to do summer learning will be all the harder. So be sure to get them registered in team sports or in an activity-based summer day camp, so when it’s time to study they’re tired out and ready to do so.
Explore more
Summer is the perfect time to take a walk in the woods or spend your days on the beach. Embrace the opportunity to turn it all into one big science experiment. From bugs in the forest, to animals in the park, to waves on the beach, science is everywhere, and even a leisurely mid-day stroll can be turned into a classroom with fun and creative science ideas.
Make it a problem
Much like science, math is everywhere too. Going on a summer road trip vacation? Ask your child to count the gallons of gas pumped into the car, track the mileage and work out the averages. Having a picnic? Take them to the store and ask them to add everything up as you go, and see how close they come at the register. It’s easy, and it can be fun and educational for kids.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha is here for parents and kids alike, providing fun and engaging summer programs and services like team sports, summer day camp, virtual learning and more. To find out more about learning this summer, visit www.metroymca.org.