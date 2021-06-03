Stop the summer slide: YMCA keeps kids engaged, learning all summer long

Engage in play

After all, it’s what summer’s all about. While we may be tackling the summer learning loss here, without active and healthy play, i.e. sports and playgrounds and bikes and hikes, getting kids to do summer learning will be all the harder. So be sure to get them registered in team sports or in an activity-based summer day camp, so when it’s time to study they’re tired out and ready to do so.

Explore more

Summer is the perfect time to take a walk in the woods or spend your days on the beach. Embrace the opportunity to turn it all into one big science experiment. From bugs in the forest, to animals in the park, to waves on the beach, science is everywhere, and even a leisurely mid-day stroll can be turned into a classroom with fun and creative science ideas.

Make it a problem

Much like science, math is everywhere too. Going on a summer road trip vacation? Ask your child to count the gallons of gas pumped into the car, track the mileage and work out the averages. Having a picnic? Take them to the store and ask them to add everything up as you go, and see how close they come at the register. It’s easy, and it can be fun and educational for kids.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha is here for parents and kids alike, providing fun and engaging summer programs and services like team sports, summer day camp, virtual learning and more. To find out more about learning this summer, visit www.metroymca.org.