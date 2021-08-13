String Sprouts: Program grows 'lifelong love of music' in children from underserved areas

Pardon Neidy Hess if she sounds like a proud parent when she says her 7-year-old daughter plays a mean version of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on the cello.

Actually, Hess said, her daughter’s rendition is a minor version of the children’s song called “Estrellita.” “It’s fun and different — and Tegan just loves playing it.”

Then, there’s her oldest son, Charlie, who especially enjoys playing “Fiddlin’ Around.” The 9-year-old has improved so much, his mother said, he can play two strings on his cello at once. “He moves his body with the rhythm. He loves the way the song sounds.”

The songs are constants in the Hess home in Council Bluffs and this is, well, music to Neidy’s ears. “I am totally OK with it. It means they are practicing.”

Charlie, Tegan and little brother, Eddie, just 4, began learning to play the cello through String Sprouts, a groundbreaking music program created by the Omaha Conservatory of Music for children starting at ages 3 to 5, and remaining in the program until age 8-10. String Sprouts provides violin, viola, cello and bass instruction, instrument included, to children in underserved areas at no cost to caregivers to those who qualify.