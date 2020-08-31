Students flock to Nebraska to research ties among water quality, crops and public health

Water.
It’s essential to human life.
In Nebraska, plentiful water resources have made agriculture one of the most progressive and prosperous industries anywhere.
And the study of water has drawn one student after another to the University of Nebraska, where water quality and its effect on public health is a top priority.
Jackson Stansell and Balkissa Ouattara are two such students, involved in the university’s Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute.
Stansell, an Alabama native, is passionate about the negative impact of nitrates in surface and groundwater resources and was drawn to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln because of the meaningful and practical research being conducted there.
“Over the course of an internship at Nebraska, I grew a deep understanding of how much irrigation means to crop production in the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Stansell’s research is on using sensors to apply the right amount of fertilizer on crops. Nitrogen, one such fertilizer, can improve corn yields, but excessive use is costly for farmers and can be harmful to the environment. If nitrogen runs off a field after heavy precipitation and gets into groundwater, it can impact drinking water.
“The timing of fertilizer applications through an irrigation system has traditionally been based on the crop’s appearance or growth stage, but these are non-quantitative methods” Stansell said. “Recent research suggests use of a sensor in the application can have substantial promise for quantitatively determining the need for and the timing of fertilizer.”
Stansell conducted his research in 2019 at five on-farm test sites across Nebraska. Applying fertilizer via sensors was compared to traditional application methods. Four of the five test sites showed the sensor-based application was more efficient. The testing was expanded in 2020 to five more sites.
Ouattara, a Ph.D. student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, is originally from Burkina Faso. She has been a lifelong advocate for children’s health. Ouattara, who is also a physician, is studying the effect of nitrogen on public health. High concentrations of nitrogen can cause adverse health outcomes, especially in children.
“Nebraska has a high incidence of pediatric cancer,” she said. “Is there a tie between this and nitrate concentration in surface and groundwater?”
Thus far, Ouattara’s research has calculated the incidence for three major types of pediatric cancers (central nervous system tumors, leukemia, and lymphoma) and represented them on a Nebraska map at the watershed level. The research also calculated nitrate concentration in these areas, then overlaid the data to determine if there might be a relationship.
“We found that some watersheds with pediatric cancer incidence above the national average also have high nitrate concentration,” Ouattara said. “This warrants further investigation.”
Research by students like Stansell and Ouattara is performing a critical role in making the state not just prosperous but healthy for all of its citizens. The university is hoping to attract more students like Stansell and Ouattara.
A donor to the university is currently matching gifts that supports students at DWFI.
This match is one of the reasons retired physician and university alumna Anne Hubbard, of Omaha, recently made a gift to the university to support public health, with a portion earmarked for students who do research.
“When you talk about healthcare to a lot of students, they think you’re going to be a doctor or nurse—that’s it, two choices,” she said. “I want to tell them there’s so many other things you can do. You can do a lot that affects people’s well-being and healthcare in public health. I’m big on trying to develop these pipelines to public health.”
