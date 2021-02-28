Students navigate financial challenges, find hope through friendly, helpful UNK aid office

Money was always tight for Agustin Ruvalcaba when he was growing up.

Coming from a lower-middle-class family in Shelby, Nebraska, he knew at a young age that scholarships would be necessary if he wanted to attend college.

Unfortunately, he didn’t earn a big scholarship like his older sister. And when his father used a pension to open his dream restaurant, their family became ineligible for most grants. Ruvalcaba's dilemma: His family couldn’t afford college tuition but made too much money to be eligible for common need-based grants.

“I was struggling to find a solution, but once I went to the Financial Aid Office, they helped me sort things out,” said Ruvalcaba, a wildlife biology major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Ruvalcaba was drawn to UNK after seeing his older sister have a great experience there. The number of student organizations and inviting Fraternity and Sorority Life program made him feel accepted right away. None of it would have been possible without a team of financial aid experts who took time to hear his story.