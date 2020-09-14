 Skip to main content
Style not just for Sundays: Add rustic charm to your space with church windows
SPONSORED FEATURE

A church-style window with elegant arches and a distressed-wood frame is the quintessential decorating element.

 PRAIRIE IN BLOOM

If you love farmhouse décor, a church-style window with elegant arches and a distressed-wood frame is the quintessential decorating element. Display the window as a standalone piece, or add to its rustic charm and usefulness with these DIY ideas.

Wall art

Fill a large, bare wall with a gallery-like installation of three or more arched church windows. Or bring life to a small space like an entryway or foyer with a single cathedral window. Depending on the window frame’s design, you could add a special family photo or a collection of photos under glass for a unique picture frame. A savvy DIYer could even turn the window into a decorative mirror.

Wreath display

Enliven a cathedral window with a wreath or candle ring. Simply attach the greenery with a wreath hanger or ribbon. If you don’t want hooks or hangers to be visible, use metal hook eye screws and fishing line or floral wire. This is the perfect accent for a wall, a corner, even your fireplace mantel. In terms of the greenery, you have a variety of options, including magnolia, eucalyptus, boxwood, tea leaf and wisteria. Browse the possibilities and shop online at prairieinbloom.com.

Wall planter or shelf

Use your window as a dramatic backdrop for a shelf. Or build a window box or planter box on the bottom of the window for greenery, florals or other displays that you can swap out with the seasons. If you’re not the DIY type, check out Prairie in Blooms' cathedral window with  built-in metal planter. Just add greenery (sold separately) and you have an instant accent for home or office.

Faux headboard

Place multiple wooden church windows side-by-side to create the look of a headboard for a special bedroom. 

Outdoor décor

Lean a church window against the house and add hooks for flower pots. Or place one in the garden as a trellis for climbing plants.

Prairie in Bloom is a home décor boutique in Omaha’s historic J.F. Bloom & Co. building in north downtown. The 4,000-square-foot store is home to a collection of curated new and vintage farmhouse and industrial décor, as well as handmade, locally produced products. Learn more or get inspired at www.prairieinbloom.com.

