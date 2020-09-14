Style not just for Sundays: Add rustic charm to your space with church windows

If you love farmhouse décor, a church-style window with elegant arches and a distressed-wood frame is the quintessential decorating element. Display the window as a standalone piece, or add to its rustic charm and usefulness with these DIY ideas.
Wall art
Fill a large, bare wall with a gallery-like installation of three or more arched church windows. Or bring life to a small space like an entryway or foyer with a single cathedral window. Depending on the window frame’s design, you could add a special family photo or a collection of photos under glass for a unique picture frame. A savvy DIYer could even turn the window into a decorative mirror.
Wreath display
Enliven a cathedral window with a wreath or candle ring. Simply attach the greenery with a wreath hanger or ribbon. If you don't want hooks or hangers to be visible, use metal hook eye screws and fishing line or floral wire. This is the perfect accent for a wall, a corner, even your fireplace mantel. In terms of the greenery, you have a variety of options, including magnolia, eucalyptus, boxwood, tea leaf and wisteria.
Wall planter or shelf
Use your window as a dramatic backdrop for a shelf. Or build a window box or planter box on the bottom of the window for greenery, florals or other displays that you can swap out with the seasons. If you’re not the DIY type, check out Prairie in Blooms' cathedral window with built-in metal planter. Just add greenery (sold separately) and you have an instant accent for home or office.
Faux headboard
Place multiple wooden church windows side-by-side to create the look of a headboard for a special bedroom.
Outdoor décor
Lean a church window against the house and add hooks for flower pots. Or place one in the garden as a trellis for climbing plants.
