Style not just for Sundays: Add rustic charm to your space with church windows

If you love farmhouse décor, a church-style window with elegant arches and a distressed-wood frame is the quintessential decorating element. Display the window as a standalone piece, or add to its rustic charm and usefulness with these DIY ideas.

Wall art

Fill a large, bare wall with a gallery-like installation of three or more arched church windows. Or bring life to a small space like an entryway or foyer with a single cathedral window. Depending on the window frame’s design, you could add a special family photo or a collection of photos under glass for a unique picture frame. A savvy DIYer could even turn the window into a decorative mirror.

Wreath display

Enliven a cathedral window with a wreath or candle ring. Simply attach the greenery with a wreath hanger or ribbon. If you don’t want hooks or hangers to be visible, use metal hook eye screws and fishing line or floral wire. This is the perfect accent for a wall, a corner, even your fireplace mantel. In terms of the greenery, you have a variety of options, including magnolia, eucalyptus, boxwood, tea leaf and wisteria. Browse the possibilities and shop online at prairieinbloom.com.

Wall planter or shelf