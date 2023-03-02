Each year, nearly 60,000 children nationwide are taken to the emergency room because they got into someone else’s medication in their own homes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
These emergency visits can be prevented by putting medications away and out of children’s reach every time you use them, said Amanda Wahlert, prevention specialist with Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services.
“The truth is that the majority of teenagers that are abusing prescription pills get them from their homes or in their friends’ homes,” she said. “More than 70 percent of people ages 12 and older who abuse prescription pain relievers get them from friends or family — not a doctor.”
Any use of an illegal drug or improper use of a substance is referred to as substance misuse. Repeated substance use — legal or illegal — may lead to physical dependence, addiction or both. Physical dependence occurs when the body has adapted to the repeated use of a substance. Addiction means a compulsion to continue substance use despite the harmful consequences.
Another way to avoid the risk of a substance use disorder or opioid overdose is to “advocate for your own health” at your doctor appointments, Wahlert said.
“Ask if there are alternate medications or other options available like Tylenol, ibuprofen, even physical therapy to prevent dangerous medications from even entering your home,” she said. “If you can find an alternate option to taking opioid medications to begin with, you may save yourself and the ones you love from a substance use disorder or even an overdose.”
Numbers don’t lie
The drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. is a clear and present public health, public safety and national security threat. Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the nation, Wahlert said.
In Iowa, there were 211 deaths from opioids in 2022, down from 258 in 2021.The largest group impacted are White males between 25 and 34 years old, with 71 deaths in 2022. According to the Iowa Public Health Tracking Portal, unintentional poisoning deaths have risen in recent years and are largely attributable to drug overdoses.
While the rate of unintentional poisoning deaths is much higher for males, there has been a greater increase in unintentional poisoning deaths among females.
Page County had five or fewer unintentional poisoning deaths on record. Confidentiality and privacy standards in Iowa prevent the display of data when there are fewer than five unintentional poisoning deaths in a year at either the state or county level.
Nationally, Iowa ranked 30th in the number of opioid overdose deaths (400) and 29th in the number of overdose deaths from illicitly manufactured fentanyl in 2021, according to the CDC.
Page County prevalence
In Page County, the numbers aren’t on the same scale, but the ramifications based on population percentage are equally alarming — and ultimately, preventable, Wahlert said.
Of the 295 students from the five schools surveyed in Page County by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Northern Iowa, reported in the 2021 Iowa Youth Survey State of Iowa, around 35% said they had easy or very easy access to prescription drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor or nurse.
Recent surveys conducted with sixth-, eighth- and 11th-graders indicate the numbers among young people in Page County are relatively low, as less than 2% said they used medication containing opioids not prescribed to them in the last 30 days.
But the availability and accessibility of these drugs can be prevented, Wahlert said.
“By taking the time to dispose your unused or expired medications at a disposal facility, you can prevent those you love from experimenting with potentially harmful drugs,” Wahlert said. “Store prescriptions in locked storage safely away from others. If your family has friends or other family members over that are looking for prescription opioids, they can be seen and taken if easily accessible.”
National Take Back Day is April 22, and is a safe, easy way to dispose of these drugs, Wahlert said.
“If the take back day isn’t something you can attend, find a local drug drop box that is open to dispose of these potentially harmful medications. You can also ask your pharmacist or public health department for assistance in disposing of these medications.”
Find the closest location for National Take Back Day at www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator.
Fake or real?
One of the biggest problems identified in the fight to stop opioid abuse is the prevalence and availability of “fake pills” — those laced with a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) revealed through testing that 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced prescription pills contain a lethal dose.
The visual difference between the two types is miniscule and easily overlooked, but pill markings are different. Many fake pills are made to look like prescription drugs such as oxycodone (OxyContin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall), according to the DEA.
Fake pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl and can be deadly. They are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.
“It’s important for everyone to know the dangers of the many different substances today. We are seeing synthetic fentanyl, which can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, in many different substances, including marijuana and methamphetamine,” Wahlert said.
“People may use a substance they don’t even think contains fentanyl and end up overdosing,” she added. “Having Narcan on hand can help tremendously in an overdose emergency. It’s free, it’s at your pharmacy and it doesn’t harm anyone that isn’t having an opioid overdose.”
For more information, including photos of fake and real pill examples, visit www.dea.gov/onepill.
This article is sponsored by Page County Public Health using opioid settlement funds, in collaboration with Zion Integrated Behavioral Health. For more information, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.