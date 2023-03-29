The ballot is open in The World-Herald's eighth annual Omaha's Choice Awards. Now through April 16, World-Herald readers can name their favorite Omaha-area businesses — from pizza shops to tire stores, health care providers to credit unions and more — in an online ballot.

The contest is about more than bragging rights. It's a celebration of the Omaha community, and your votes are the driving force. You can vote in more than 200 categories online or by text.

How to vote

Vote online at go.omaha.com/oca23, or by text to 402-656-6935, using your favorite business's unique three-digit code. Not all businesses have text-to-vote codes.

If you see a business you like in a given category, click "Vote." You'll be asked to register the first time you vote.

Once registered, you can vote once every 24 hours per category. If you don't see your favorite business already on the ballot, write them in!

This year's winners will be announced in print and online Sunday, June 25. A special event for winners will be held Thursday, July 27.

'Dreams do come true'

Jeff Harwood, owner of Mama's Pizza (2022 first place, pizza), said winning an Omaha's Choice Award is due to customer satisfaction.

“It’s the highest compliment to know the people of Omaha like and believe in what we’re doing,” Harwood said. “We couldn’t do what we do without our loyal customers and hard-working employees.”

Some businesses are eligible for more than one award. Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa won five last year (2022 first place, day spa, hair salon, men's haircut & shave, nail salon; winner, massage therapy). Owner John Mangiameli is thankful to his customers and employees after winning multiple awards for several consecutive years.

“Being named Omaha’s Choice lets the consumer know that we consistently provide high quality services and products to our clients,” Mangiameli said.

And Shandy Thorell, owner of Shandy's Bakery (2021 first place, bakery), said being named Omaha's Choice validated her years of hard work.

“I have sacrificed a lot to grow this business," Thorell said. "And to win this kind of award just shows me that dreams do come true.”