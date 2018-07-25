From choosing a site to placing the infrastructure to building the homes and landscaping the grounds, the punch list is extensive and the pace is frantic in the race to create a Street of Dreams.
This week, pavement work in the vicinity of 214th and F Streets is the final finish to more than a year of preparation in Blue Sage Creek for the Metro Omaha Builders Association’s annual display of luxury homes. While the public may see the latest in home building and design, MOBA’s executive director knows the planning and preparation needed to get the annual tour – which opens to the public Saturday and runs through Aug. 12 – ready for the more than 25,000 expected visitors.
“Visitors to the Street of Dreams see some of the finest and most innovative homes around,” said Jaylene Eilenstine. “What they don’t see are the hours and hours of work necessary to make this happen.”
It begins when MOBA alerts developers – typically about 18 months before the event – that applications are being accepted, says Marc Stodola, builder and 2018 Street of Dreams chairman. Any given year, he says, draws multiple applications.
The MOBA board vets the applicants, Stodola said, and announces next year’s location at a private showing for builders, designers and others in the industry during the current event.
“We want to have the event in a neighborhood that attracts people,” he said. “New subdivisions generate excitement. Location is important.”
Blue Sage Creek came with a bonus, said Dave Lanoha, whose Lanoha Development Company was selected to host the 2018 Street of Dreams. Elkhorn Public Schools’ newest elementary school is situated at 3600 S. 215th St.
“We believed Blue Sage Creek to be an ideal fit for the 2018 Street of Dreams because it is a brand new neighborhood located in the middle of a rapidly growing area of Omaha, within the most desired of public school districts.”
Ryan Lindquist, the school district’s executive director of business services, said Blue Sage Elementary will be ready when school starts.
“We’ll have the doors open and be ready for kids on the 14th of August.”
Getting a site’s infrastructure – streets, electrical and gas – in place are a priority during the 12 months prior to a Street of Dreams opening, Stodola said.
At the same time, the builders begin their work. Organization is critical, said Nikki Diamantis, owner of Platinum Builders, along with staying on schedule for installing a home’s plumbing, lighting, hardware, flooring and countertops. “I rest assured when the carpeting shows up.”
Installing carpeting and the sod are among the finishing touches to a Street of Dreams homes, said Brett Clarke, owner of Frontier Builders. Putting the sod in too soon means mowing and trimming, he said. Wait too long and, if it rains, the lawn turns into a sloppy mess.
“Mother Nature is the scariest part of this,” he said.
The final step is cleaning, which begins in earnest the week prior to opening.
“We clean it one time, and we clean in again,” Diamantis said.
“The cleaning never stops on the Street of Dreams,” Clarke added.
While the builders are finishing their work, the event’s organizers, with assistance from planitomaha, are doing the same. Staging and landscaping must be finished; streets cleaned, and restrooms and vendor tents placed, Eilenstine said.
Clarke said he knows his Street of Dreams home, and the six others on display, must be at their best on opening day. “In a typical home, you may just have two eyes looking for dings and dents. With the Street of Dreams, you have 30,000 sets of eyes.”