Tacos, rice bowls and more: Slow Cooker Beef Barbacoa brings variety to weeknight meals

• 1 tbsp tomato paste

• 1 tbsp cumin

• 2 tsp chipotle powder (can be spicy, adjust to taste)

• 2 tsp oregano

• 2 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp ground cloves

• 2 tbsp cooking oil

For topping

• salad mix

• cilantro

• avocado

• lime wedges

• rice

• tortilla shells

• cheese

• buns

Instructions

1. Sear the Certified Piedmontese Chuck Roast with 1 tablespoon of oil in a hot skillet. Then place the roast into a slow cooker coated with the other tablespoon of oil.

2. Add in the diced onion and garlic cloves and pour the juice and all seasonings over the top.