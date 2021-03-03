Take a leap: For those entering high school, now is the time to explore options

Spend a day at Marian

See what it’s like to be a Marian girl! Sixth through eighth-grade girls are invited to spend the day shadowing a current student. To schedule a shadow visit at Marian, please contact: Molly Woodman, Director of Admissions at 402-571-2618, ext. 1161.

Our doors our always open – virtually. Take a virtual tour at any time at https://marianhighschool.net/virtual-tour.