The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s annual showcase event — the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival — is the largest gathering of Nebraska wineries in the state.

TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival 402-405-1291 www.toastwinefest.com

Nebraska winemakers and grape growers are proud of the quality wine and grapes they produce each year and are proud to present these wines in Omaha at the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival and in Grand Island at the TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.

This year, the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival celebrated its eighth year on May 12-13 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. TOAST Nebraska is the only wine festival in the state to offer Nebraska wines exclusively.

Tickets to TOAST Nebraska are available for pre-sale and include a tasting glass, a wine tote, an event guide, and unlimited wine tastings. Tasting at a single winery can average $8-12 per tasting. With 17 wineries on-site, a TOAST Nebraska wine ticket is a fantastic value.

If you missed this year’s spring event, be sure to reserve your tickets early for the TOAST Nebraska Holiday Festival on Nov. 4 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to taste what Nebraska has to offer.

Be the first to know about TOAST Nebraska event dates, news, updates and exclusive ticket discounts by joining the Nebraska Wine Fans. Visit toastwinefest.com for upcoming event updates and to join the Nebraska Wine Fans list.