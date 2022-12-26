'The best days are still to come.' For Omaha seniors, it's time to love what's next

At Immanuel, we are called to serve others, to do what's right.

At our core, we are about respecting and providing dignity, safety and wellness for all, especially the seniors residing in our communities. That is the Immanuel way, and we are proud to be the region's leader in expert retirement living solutions.

Our mission is to help area seniors create new homes. The Immanuel difference starts the moment you walk through our doors. With friendly staff and residents, there's always a seat at the table. We continuously reinvest profits above operational expenses directly into amenities and programming that benefit residents directly.

Care Levels - Tailored Living Options

Your best retirement. It’s our driving vision at Immanuel and the inspiration for an array of care levels to fit every need. We offer the best in 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and long-term care.

Immanuel serves the Omaha/metro area through 11 of our 20 locations.

Immanuel Village, Omaha

Immanuel Courtyard, Omaha

Arboretum Village, Omaha

Lakeside, Omaha

Lakeside Lofts, Omaha

The Lighthouse, Omaha

Newport House, Omaha

Pacific Springs, Omaha

Trinity Village, Papillion

Trinity Courtyard, Papillion

Graceview Courtyard, Council Bluffs

PACE

Happy, healthy at home. Immanuel Pathways PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) centers enable nursing home-qualifying individuals to receive the care they need yet remain living independently at home.

Everything, from transportation to general health needs to specific therapy plans, social activities, and even meals, is available throughout this ground-breaking program. At the heart is our diverse team of healthcare experts who work together to create care plans for participants. This care takes a great weight off the shoulders of the participants and family, who no longer have to manage communication between multiple care providers.

And for Medicaid qualifying individuals, Immanuel Pathways services are available at no cost. Our Eastern Nebraska center is located at 5755 Sorensen Parkway.

Love What’s Next

Moving to an Immanuel community is an investment in a vibrant community of friends and neighbors, abundant retirement living and the assurance that the best days are still to come. Active living choices are personal and vary greatly, but in our Immanuel communities, the opportunities are endless. Here, we believe it's time to love what's next.

Immanuel is a Midwest leader in senior living, boasting a 135-year history of inspiring aging seniors to love their next chapter. Immanuel's not-for-profit mission allows for the continuous improvement of communities, programmatic initiatives, and resident experiences.

From independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+, affordable living, and long-term care, Immanuel offers an array of retirement communities and support centers throughout the metro. Learn more about Immanuel's communities and its nonprofit mission at Immanuel.com.