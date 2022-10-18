The Greater Omaha Chamber: 3,000 ways to boost your business

Truth be told, 3,000 isn’t exactly right.

It’s more like 20,000 ways to boost your business.

As a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber you and your business join the ranks of almost 3,000 local businesses that represent more than 20,000 professionals.

That’s 20,000 potential contacts, friends, clients, and advocates for your company.

Make Business Connections

Your membership puts you in the same room with CEOs and business leaders – we’re talking about real change agents that can help strengthen your own business acumen and give you insights into growing your business.

We hold regular networking events focused on creating contacts throughout the business community. These are opportunities to find mentors, potential partners or even future customers. You’ll find like-minded business leaders who are looking to broaden their professional networks as well. We’re all here to help each other prosper.

Boost Your Reputation

As a small business owner or entrepreneur, you’ve worked hard to not only build your business but also your reputation.

As a member, the Greater Omaha Chamber can amplify your efforts even more! From our Small Business of the Month Award to the annual Business Excellence Awards, we recognize all types of great businesses in Omaha and help tell their story to our members and the larger community.

Plus, membership in the Omaha Chamber will add another layer of credibility to your business. Research has shown that being a Chamber member increases consumer trust. Showing commitment to the community goes a long way toward establishing your business as a long-term contributor to the Omaha region.

Grow Professionally

As a Chamber member, you’ll also have access to tools and programming that can expand your leadership skills. For example, Leadership Omaha is a 10-month program that creates awareness of our community’s challenges and will motivate you to define your personal commitment to a lasting impact.

Maybe your team wants to attend some of our signature professional development events. Employees of member organizations have access to all Chamber events and receive registration discounts on our programming, from the YP Summit to The Conference on Diversity, Opportunity and Equity.

Join the Chamber Today

With so much opportunity for your business and employees, membership in the Greater Omaha Chamber just makes sense. Join today and connect yourself and your business with the people and resources who can provide just what you need for long-term success.