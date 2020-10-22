The new normal: Outdoor play on the rise as nature becomes the 'go-to' activity for families

Similar to a favorite pair of jeans that have been hiding in your closet since college, which are now considered vintage (much to your dismay) and are suddenly back in style — nature is quickly making a comeback as the new “go-to” activity for families.

Although nature never went away, its popularity fell by the wayside for many, trumped by the glitz and glamour of Disney movies, video games and the never-ending list of must-have toys that do not include outdoor play.

Enter COVID-19. No one saw it coming, but it immediately required everyone to pivot, and in a BIG way. After a month of being stuck inside, families were stir-crazy. The big question became, “With everything shut down, where can we go to let our kids play safely and get out all that pent-up energy?!”

Suddenly nature was back at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Parents’ childhood memories of playing at the neighborhood park, their grandparent’s farm, or of long-ago adventures at Fontenelle Forest began to resurface. Nature became the only safe space to take your family; where both parents and their children could safely social distance, while also getting the exercise needed to clear their mind and calm their restless nerves.