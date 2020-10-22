The new normal: Outdoor play on the rise as nature becomes the 'go-to' activity for families

Similar to a favorite pair of jeans that have been hiding in your closet since college, which are now considered vintage (much to your dismay) and are suddenly back in style — nature is quickly making a comeback as the new “go-to” activity for families.
Although nature never went away, its popularity fell by the wayside for many, trumped by the glitz and glamour of Disney movies, video games and the never-ending list of must-have toys that do not include outdoor play.
Enter COVID-19. No one saw it coming, but it immediately required everyone to pivot, and in a BIG way. After a month of being stuck inside, families were stir-crazy. The big question became, “With everything shut down, where can we go to let our kids play safely and get out all that pent-up energy?!”
Suddenly nature was back at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Parents’ childhood memories of playing at the neighborhood park, their grandparent’s farm, or of long-ago adventures at Fontenelle Forest began to resurface. Nature became the only safe space to take your family; where both parents and their children could safely social distance, while also getting the exercise needed to clear their mind and calm their restless nerves.
Luckily, with 2,100 acres and 24 miles of trails, Fontenelle Forest was able to keep their trails open and offered plenty of room for social distancing. Exploring the Forest became an increasingly popular way for many in the community to access nature safely. And because Fontenelle Forest is open year-round, the fun doesn’t have to stop now that summer is over!
The awesome thing is, it’s not just a great way to have fun — it’s actually good for both you and your kids! Research shared by the Children & Nature Network shows that children who are connected to nature have better health, including better social skills, enhanced health, increased self-esteem, improved grades and stronger emotional connections to people and nature.
With sites in Bellevue and North Omaha, Fontenelle Forest is the perfect place for your family to discover nature just minutes from home. A feature unique to the Forest is the mile-long, ADA-accessible boardwalk, which presents stunning views of golden fall foliage, the Missouri River, and the opportunity to observe unique plants and wildlife along the way. It is great for anyone looking to ease into hiking — including those with smaller children or who need mobility assistance. Another favorite for many young visitors is Acorn Acres, a one-acre natural playscape that offers children a unique place for unstructured play and outdoor learning.
During the fall months, the Forest is packed with kid-friendly activities you won’t want to miss — from Family Adventure Day to Science through Nature, or our popular Gingerbread Habitats event, there’s something for everyone. This year, the Forest also launched a new Family Backpack Program – a fun way for the whole family to experience nature together.
Visit FontenelleForest.org for a full list of events and activities, and plan your visit now.
