The power of grief: Finding the 'new you' after loss is part of the journey

Grief affects everyone differently.
While grieving, your sense of self-worth, self-esteem and self-confidence may be affected. There is no way to predict how you will feel.
However, there are steps you can take along the path that will help you find a "new you."
Practice self-care
Grieving can be an exhausting process, both physically and emotionally. It's important to take time to refresh yourself — to take care of yourself.
You may find yourself needing extra amounts of things you needed prior to your loss but never found the time to do: relaxation, exercise, nourishment and necessary diversions.
Remember, it's alright to pamper yourself. Listen to your body and the message it's sending you. Enjoy the small things in life, a good book, naps, or possibly a mini vacation -- anything that gives you a lift and brings a little joy back into your life. You may find that becoming active in a “cause” is helpful.
Whatever it is, follow what feels right and is healing for you. Connect with the people and things you love. People who are fortunate enough to have faith to draw upon and a willingness to make changes in their lives seem to do quite well following a loss. Grief can be compounded when people withdraw from life and fear taking risks or making changes.
Search for hope
Grieving involves work and should not be done alone.
Seek out others who are also grieving. Remember, grief shared is a grief diminished.
There are numerous groups and organizations that provide opportunities for the bereaved. Remember one thing: one size does not fit all. If one group does not work for you, find another one.
Listening to and sharing stories with others who have experienced a loss can provide hope and comfort. Knowing some things that helped them and realizing that they survived may give you hope and reassurance that you will, too.
Put your feelings into words. Call your emotions by their rightful names. If you're angry, say “I’m angry.” If you're sad, “I’m sad.” Talking with others about our feelings is vitally important, and more so when talking with those who have experienced a loss of their own.
Be patient with yourself
Life is full of changes, but after suffering a loss, change can be very difficult.
We want things to be the way they used to be. Trust, things will get better. After a while you may start feeling better, and out of the blue, feelings of sadness and anger rear their ugly heads once again.
This vacillation of feelings is the very nature of grief. This “up and down” experience may occur over and over again. Just know: It's normal, and most people experience it.
Anniversaries and holidays, times that once brought joy and celebration can be among the toughest times for an individual experiencing a loss. Observe them with care and simple ceremony to ease the pain.
Sometimes the best thing to do is comfort yourself with the small pleasures in life. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, take a walk, buy yourself flowers, take a soothing bubble bath. Whatever is comforting to you, take time and enjoy it.
In time, you'll grow beyond the person you used to be. Strike a balance between yesterday and today. As you grow into a “new person,” you can acquire more confidence in the person you're becoming.
