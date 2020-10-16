The power of grief: Finding the 'new you' after loss is part of the journey

Grief affects everyone differently.

While grieving, your sense of self-worth, self-esteem and self-confidence may be affected. There is no way to predict how you will feel.

However, there are steps you can take along the path that will help you find a "new you."

Practice self-care

Grieving can be an exhausting process, both physically and emotionally. It's important to take time to refresh yourself — to take care of yourself.

You may find yourself needing extra amounts of things you needed prior to your loss but never found the time to do: relaxation, exercise, nourishment and necessary diversions.

Remember, it's alright to pamper yourself. Listen to your body and the message it's sending you. Enjoy the small things in life, a good book, naps, or possibly a mini vacation -- anything that gives you a lift and brings a little joy back into your life. You may find that becoming active in a “cause” is helpful.