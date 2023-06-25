The Purple Orchid offers a smile for any occasion.

The Purple Orchid 1503 Galvin Road South, Bellevue 402-609-0900 www.purpleorchidflowers.com

Whether the moment is happy or sad, a stunning floral arrangement can always bring a bit of joy and comfort, says owner and lead floral designer Rachael Sjn.

“We are not a cookie-cutter, design-by-numbers type of flower shop,” she says. “We enjoy being creative and bringing our customers’ wants and dreams to come true.”

A floral designer for 25 years, Sjn opened The Purple Orchid in 2015, running it from her home until opening a Bellevue storefront in 2017. She is proud to be part of the Omaha business community, she says.

The Purple Orchid received an Omaha’s Choice Award for Florist this year. Sjn credits the accolade to her stellar customer service and casual in-store atmosphere, which includes Ted the Frenchie greeting customers at the door.

“We don’t take things too seriously,” Sjn says. “We make sure to take care of every detail and treat you like a rock star.”

In addition to the recently expanded shop, The Purple Orchid also offers a mobile flower truck service for fundraisers, dance recitals and school programs, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the event.