'The sky's the limit.' Methodist bariatric program focuses on long-term solutions

On a picture-perfect autumn morning, Tammy Kroft drove her husband, Jordan, and three children in their souped-up Ford Mustang to Pawnee Park in Columbus, Nebraska.
They leisurely cruised the park, enjoyed the playground and took in the early fall breeze. But for the Krofts, those simple joys were unimaginable 13 months before. That’s when Tammy, who had weighed 377 pounds and faced a host of serious health challenges, became a patient in the Methodist bariatric program.
Mounting Health Issues
Tammy wasn’t overweight as a child, but she also didn’t have a good foundation for proper eating habits. When she left home as a teen — and was free to make her own food choices — she began gaining weight and eventually developed diabetes. Her weight gain continued during and after her first pregnancy, which was also marked by severe swelling, blood sugar issues and the first signs of heart failure.
Despite those challenges and the end of her first marriage, Tammy kept a positive outlook. In time, she met Jordan at the restaurant where they worked.
Two more children followed — and so did more weight and health issues for Tammy. Only now the effects were seriously affecting her quality of life. Her diabetes was out of control. She had developed kidney failure and blood pressure issues. And in a vicious cycle, her swollen legs, debilitating back pain and increasing weight limited her mobility, only compounding her challenges. The best efforts of her primary care provider and a diabetes specialist weren’t helping. By 2020, she couldn’t even walk to the mailbox.
Then a friend told her about the bariatric program at Methodist.
For the Long Term
When new patients first meet Methodist's bariatric experts, one thing is clear.
“We don’t do any short-term fixes,” said program coordinator Ali Hunter, APRN.
The partnership begins with plenty of behind-the-scenes work, including reviewing benefits and insurance requirements and undergoing a psychological evaluation. Patients also start what surgeon Brad Winterstein, MD, calls “prehabbing.” They’ll meet with Hunter for nutrition and medical weight management counseling that can help them get to a weight or body mass index (BMI) that’s safe for surgery. They’ll also discuss with Winterstein or surgeon Thomas White, MD, which of four surgical options is appropriate. About 80% of Methodist patients undergoing surgery have a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, where about three-quarters of the stomach is removed, reducing the amount of food that can be comfortably eaten.
The preparation generally takes three to six months, and it’s a formula that leads to patient and program success.
More Than Surgery
With her life spiraling out of control, Tammy knew she had to contact the bariatric program. Still, taking that step in August 2020 was incredibly difficult.
“The unfortunate reality of patients with morbid obesity is that everyone just thinks that they overeat and don’t really care about what they do,” Dr. Winterstein said.
Tammy's fears were soon put to rest. The environment she found was welcoming, free of judgment and committed to finding solutions. Most important of all: “They believed me,” she said.
In the months that followed, the program helped Tammy quit smoking, improve her sleep habits, adjust her diet and become more active. Hunter and Dr. Winterstein also partnered with Tammy’s doctor to adjust her diabetes medications. Tammy began losing weight, but the bigger focus was lowering her blood sugar to make her a better surgical candidate and instilling the healthy habits she’d need after the procedure.
On July 21, Tammy underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy with Dr. Winterstein.
'The Sky’s the Limit'
Tammy and her family drove to Omaha in early September for her six-week checkup – the second in a series of follow-ups that continue for life. She was delighted as a nurse told her she now weighed 310 pounds. But other changes were more exciting. Tammy finally had control of her diabetes and was off of insulin. And she was doing things she hadn’t in years: working around the house, going to the park, fitting behind the wheel of her Mustang and making plans for the future.
“That’s why we do this,” Dr. Winterstein said. “It’s not to lose weight. Once you free them up to really live life again, the sky’s the limit.”
