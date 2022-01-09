'The sky's the limit.' Methodist bariatric program focuses on long-term solutions

On a picture-perfect autumn morning, Tammy Kroft drove her husband, Jordan, and three children in their souped-up Ford Mustang to Pawnee Park in Columbus, Nebraska.

They leisurely cruised the park, enjoyed the playground and took in the early fall breeze. But for the Krofts, those simple joys were unimaginable 13 months before. That’s when Tammy, who had weighed 377 pounds and faced a host of serious health challenges, became a patient in the Methodist bariatric program.

Mounting Health Issues

Tammy wasn’t overweight as a child, but she also didn’t have a good foundation for proper eating habits. When she left home as a teen — and was free to make her own food choices — she began gaining weight and eventually developed diabetes. Her weight gain continued during and after her first pregnancy, which was also marked by severe swelling, blood sugar issues and the first signs of heart failure.

Despite those challenges and the end of her first marriage, Tammy kept a positive outlook. In time, she met Jordan at the restaurant where they worked.