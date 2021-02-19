There is no grief handbook: Understanding loss is a personal act, but help is always available

Think back to the first loss you can remember. Can you remember what the adults in your life taught you, or emulated on how to behave after experiencing the loss of a loved one? What did they say or do that suggested how you should feel or how you should behave?

Understanding loss

What can we do to build an understanding of what loss means? There are two ways to talk about loss. The first is to describe the many different kinds of loss events, things that can happen that create a loss for us. The second is to talk about the intensity of a loss, the impact the loss has on your life.

The intensity of a loss is directly related to its impact on your life. The size of the changes in your daily life, the power of the feelings that result, and the difficulty of adjusting to life after the loss – are all measures of how intense we feel about a given loss.

It is very important to know that everyone copes with loss differently. It is not uncommon for one person to be devastated by a loss, while another may be totally unaffected by the same event.

Navigating loss