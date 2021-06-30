 Skip to main content
These summertime marinades will bring a pop of flavor to your next cookout
SPONSORED FEATURE

CERTIFIED PIEDMONTESE

These summertime favorite marinades are easy to make and will guarantee a pop of flavor to your next cookout. Pair them with Certified Piedmontese beef for that extra "wow" factor.

Jalapeno Salsa Verde

Ingredients

• 2 cups diced onion

• ½ cup minced garlic

• ½ cup minced jalapeño

• ½ cup olive oil

• 1 cup basil

• 1 cup parsley

• 2 tomatillos

• ½ teaspoon chile powder

• ½ cup lime juice

• Salt

• Pepper

Directions

In a pan, combine onions, garlic, jalapeños, and olive oil and sauté for five minutes. Transfer to a clean container and let the mixture cool. In a food processor, combine the basil, parsley, tomatillos, chile powder, lime juice, salt, and pepper and blend. Transfer the purée to a clean bowl and add the onion-jalapeño mixture. Season to taste.

Mango Barbeque Sauce

Ingredients

• 1 cup mirin*

• 1 cup rice wine vinegar

• 2 cups chopped mango

• ½ cup liquid smoke

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 2 cups ketchup

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

Directions

In medium saucepan, bring mirin and vinegar to a boil. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Be sure to continuously stir to prevent the sauce from sticking to the bottom of the pan and burning. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Carefully pour the sauce into a blender and purée until smooth. Use caution when blending hot liquids. Remove the center cap of the blender lid and place a towel over the hole before turning on the blender. Store the sauce in an air-tight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

*Mirin is a kind of Japanese rice wine condiment like sake, though its alcohol content is lower and sugar content higher.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Make sure you have all the best grilling essentials on hand to celebrate, including Certified Piedmontese beef, with the highest quality beef products you can get for your weekend. Order today on Piedmontese.com.

