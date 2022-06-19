'This is my home.' Omaha senior finds community, new friends at Immanuel

A jovial Jack arrived at Immanuel while a thin layer of frost still covered the Midwest.

Since then, a tidal wave of good-humored liveliness exudes from his floor. The team members laugh at his jokes, exclaim “Oh, Jack!” and go on about their day.

On his kitchen wall, a brilliant red metal fish sets the tone for the kitchen décor. “I caught that, you know,” he says with a smile. “Nah, a friend helped me decorate.”

He gestures to the rest of the apartment, comprised of beach décor, fishing memorabilia and a lifetime of stories.

Jack’s storied career is comprised of entrepreneurship; his history is peppered with social, fundraising and community engagements. Born, raised and retired in the Omaha area, Jack was committed to sticking to his roots when he decided to make the move to retirement living.

After losing his wife, Jack was left to care for the family home and wanted to make the move before it was a necessity.

“It was an easy decision; I’m close to my family, and this is my home,” he said.

Like many seniors, Jack was hesitant to move. He had no need for assisted living, no need for the help of a caregiver and, simply put, was not ready. From a financial perspective, he began exploring the possibility of making a move to Immanuel.

At Immanuel communities, the resiliency of the air conditioning is no longer a resident worry. No shingle replacements necessary after a Midwest wind storm. During the frigid temps or blazing hot summers, the gas and electric bill won’t change; it’s all included. When Jack compared his current spend with a future at Immanuel, his financial future was bright.

When Jack isn’t planning his next vacation, heading out on a Floridian fishing adventure or imagining the catch of the day, he enjoys the peaceful views of nature from his apartment. He has already made new friends to laugh at his abundance of stories and jokes.

He feels right at home. After all, the Midwest has been the home he has known for decades; his new address is just down the street. He looks forward to the visits from his family and is prepared for hosting them in his two bedroom apartment.

Immanuel offers all the amenities of maintenance-free independence with the added peace of mind that if needs change, support is right around the corner.

At Immanuel, you can fully experience the joy of senior living. From chef-inspired meals to unforgettable social events — all that’s left is to relax and live your best life.

Look forward to the next chapter. Look forward to a calendar filled with wellness, social or spiritual opportunities. Look forward to abundant retirement living.

