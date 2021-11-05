Through faith and academic achievement, Mercy students 'ready to make a difference'

Mercy High School has one mission: to empower young women to achieve their full potential in a diverse, supportive and academic-centered community.

The school lives this mission daily as evidenced by the success of each student. This year's senior class includes two National Merit semi-finalists and a student with a perfect ACT score.

In addition to challenging high-achieving students, the school also has a diverse curriculum and dedicated staff to assist students of all academic abilities.

Assistant principal Holly McCoy and school counselor Laura Powers know Mercy is a special place.

“Mercy does an outstanding job of preparing our students for the future,” said McCoy, who celebrates 44 years at the school this year. “Our teachers are able to meet the students where they are academically and assist them with the goals they set for college and life after high school.

“Our teachers encourage their students to become lifelong learners and at the same time assist them in acquiring relationship and communication skills that will serve them well.”