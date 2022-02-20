Through Hometown Strong initiative, JBS supports communities across Nebraska

Whenever Grand Island’s mayor reaches out to JBS Foods with a request for assistance, the global food company that employs 3,800 in the Hall County community answers his call.

When local food banks occasionally ran out of beef during the pandemic, Mayor Roger Steele said, JBS was there.

“JBS always responded," Steele said. "JBS is generous and a strong supporter of our community.”

The Grand Island community and its mayor are grateful – for the donated beef, but for so much more.

JBS USA – one of the largest beef, poultry and pork producers in the U.S. – launched its Hometown Strong initiative in May 2020 with the intent of providing $50 million to impact the communities it calls home. Nebraska received $4 million to support projects in Omaha and Grand Island, where JBS has production facilities. The program has since been increased to $100 million, bringing the investment in Nebraska to more than $6.3 million.

“At a time when many companies had to take a step back, we knew we needed to lean in and do more to support our hometowns,” said Justin Bstandig, human resources director for JBS Grand Island. “As a large employer in rural America, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to do more than produce food. We want to strengthen our communities and improve the lives of our team members.”

The Hometown Strong program works with community leaders to identify local needs to ensure these investments will have the greatest impact.

For Omaha, where JBS has 800 team members, Hometown Strong provided $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands South Club by sponsoring the JBS Kid’s Café cafeteria, which is located in South Omaha and provides free childcare, meals and computer access. The initiative also provided $480,000 toward necessary improvements for the Campos Soccer Complex in South Omaha, including a concession stand, bathrooms, scoreboards and sidewalks.

In Grand Island, the list of projects supported by the Hometown Strong initiative includes such projects as:

• Renovating the aging Northwest High School auditorium. Replacing curtains, track hardware, rigging, seating and carpet, repainting ceilings and walls and upgrading sound and lighting.

• Buying a ‘Jaws of Life’ tool for the volunteer fire department in nearby Chapman.

• Improving the sports fields at Eagle Scout Park by adding a playground with splash pad, concession stand and restrooms.

The $200,000 given to the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity will cover construction costs for two home builds – and possibly part of a third, said Alyssa Heagy, the organization’s executive director. These home builds have special importance, she explained, because their owners are JBS employees.

“This makes for a great partnership with us.,” she said. “JBS, one of Grand Island’s biggest employers, is setting its employees – who are members of our community – up for success.”

Owners of Habitat homes receive 0% interest loans, and their payments then fund future builds, Heagy said. “We’re celebrating 30 years in the community. We’ll continue to give back – thanks to the support of companies like JBS.”

Tim Schellpeper, JBS USA chief executive officer and a fourth-generation farmer from Nebraska, said JBS created the Hometown Strong program specifically to invest in projects local leaders identified as important for their communities.

“JBS is part of the rich agriculture tradition in Nebraska that goes back generations, which is why we continue to make investments here for the long term – in our team members, local businesses and in our communities,” Schellpeper said. “We’re investing in projects to help keep our hometowns great places to live.”

Grand Island’s mayor, along with others benefitting from the program, would agree.

Learn more about how JBS continues to support its team members, communities and sustainability efforts at JBSBringingMoreToTheTable.com.