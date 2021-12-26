Through virtual programming, AARP connects Nebraskans 50+ to fun, educational events

Some of the events Nebraska volunteers hosted this year include: Legal Issues as You Age; segments on the Nebraska Passport program and Nebraska Wines; Tips for Downsizing/Rightsizing; a two-part program on Cyber Safety and Online Fraud; a Virtual Quilt Display series with the Hastings Museum; and fitness sessions including Qigong for Balance and Building Core Strength.

AARP recently hosted a blockbuster six-week Tech Talk series that drew over 3,000 participants. It was very interactive, with many questions from attendees.

Some of the topics covered were streaming TV options, smartphone photo editing, cloud storage, online buying and selling, and technology and travel. Webinars on getting ready for Social Security and Medicare are also in high demand for those approaching retirement.

AARP Nebraska is currently offering virtual events only. These will continue to be an essential way to reach the 50-plus population even after AARP resumes in-person gatherings.

“With virtual events, we can reach our members statewide with programming like we never have before,” Szwanek said. “It has opened up a whole new world of possibilities to connect with a larger segment of our nearly 200,000 members in the state.