Through virtual programming, AARP connects Nebraskans 50+ to fun, educational events

Like many businesses and organizations, AARP’s need to adapt at the start of the pandemic required flexibility, ingenuity and a tremendous amount of quick planning.
Working virtually with an older audience who required overcoming technological limitations was a challenge.
But in the long run, AARP made the best of a difficult situation and continues to reap the rewards today.
“We believe that keeping older adults connected and empowering them to use technology to enhance their overall well-being is more important now than ever,” said Robin Szwanek, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Nebraska.
Prior to the pandemic, AARP state-level virtual events were very limited. When members went remote and the need exploded, the transition proved challenging.
The organization wasn’t accustomed to hosting events online, and staff had to quickly adapt and learn how to use a variety of virtual platforms. As a volunteer-centered organization, AARP volunteer teams were involved with virtual events in some capacity from the start.
Over time, more and more volunteers gained confidence hosting and moderating online programs. Since established volunteer teams were already creating local events in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Hastings prior to the pandemic, transitioning to a virtual format was a natural next step.
Szwanek said the move to virtual programming required a significant amount of planning and experimentation to determine the most effective ways to connect with members — especially since all AARP Nebraska staff were working remotely when they geared up to offer virtual programs at no cost.
“Online participation was slow and steady at the beginning, but we were all in a learning curve together,” Szwanek said. “However, within weeks and months following the start of the pandemic, our virtual opportunities offered through Zoom, Facebook Live and other online platforms really took off.”
The rollout of AARP virtual opportunities coincided with older adults learning to use technology to stay connected with their families and friends. Often grandchildren and adult children helped teach their older family members how to connect online for face-to-face conversations.
Fortunately, many older adults were already adept at using technology before the pandemic and the transition to online was largely seamless and remains strong today.
“The popularity of our virtual opportunities remains strong,” Szwanek said. “In 2021 alone, AARP Nebraska has hosted over 80 events. Adults 50-plus can attend fun and educational events from the comfort and safety of their homes and often have the option to view the recorded content if they are unable to attend a live program.”
Some of the events Nebraska volunteers hosted this year include: Legal Issues as You Age; segments on the Nebraska Passport program and Nebraska Wines; Tips for Downsizing/Rightsizing; a two-part program on Cyber Safety and Online Fraud; a Virtual Quilt Display series with the Hastings Museum; and fitness sessions including Qigong for Balance and Building Core Strength.
AARP recently hosted a blockbuster six-week Tech Talk series that drew over 3,000 participants. It was very interactive, with many questions from attendees.
Some of the topics covered were streaming TV options, smartphone photo editing, cloud storage, online buying and selling, and technology and travel. Webinars on getting ready for Social Security and Medicare are also in high demand for those approaching retirement.
AARP Nebraska is currently offering virtual events only. These will continue to be an essential way to reach the 50-plus population even after AARP resumes in-person gatherings.
“With virtual events, we can reach our members statewide with programming like we never have before,” Szwanek said. “It has opened up a whole new world of possibilities to connect with a larger segment of our nearly 200,000 members in the state.
“Virtual opportunities are ideal for rural residents who can’t travel a great distance to attend an in-person AARP event. We’re better able to reach people in the workforce who can watch our programs on demand or attend online events in the evening or on the weekend."
Szwanek said this also makes it more feasible for others, such as family caregivers who can’t get away from home or people with mobility limitations, to take part in AARP virtual events.
Events are open to both AARP members and non-members, regardless of age.
“Through continuing virtual opportunities to engage our members and Nebraskans age 50 and older, we are able to impact more lives and deepen our commitment to ensure that people can choose how they live as they age,” Szwanek said.
“We encourage the public to check our event listings at www.aarp.org/ne often as we are frequently adding new offerings. In addition, people will find other events on the web page hosted by AARP’s national office. There is a rich variety of online choices now most of the time.”