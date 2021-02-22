To keep people, projects moving, engineering firms tackle challenge of COVID-age staffing

Challenge: Recruiting new talent in the COVID age

Solution: Embrace new realms of possibility

Megan Black, HDR regional recruiter, used to love meeting job candidates face-to-face. She’s not only adjusted to our new virtual reality; she’s found a bright side.

“The pandemic has shifted the lens on what is possible from an interviewing standpoint,” Black said. “A greater portion of our interview process has moved to a virtual format, which has accelerated the process and saves coordination time.”

There are cons. COVID-19 has caused candidates to miss a lot of informal introductions, discussions with other employees and firsthand looks into how HDR operates. But Black said virtual interviews, on occasion, can actually enhance getting to know candidates.

“We meet their pets (most times unintentionally) and learn about candidates’ interests through the pictures, trophies or unique items hanging on their walls,” she said. “I think many candidates are starting to use this dynamic in their favor to help break the ice in an interview.”