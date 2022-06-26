TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival offers a taste of the state’s best wines, plenty of fun

The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s annual showcase event — the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival — is the largest gathering of Nebraska wineries in the state.

TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival 402-405-1291 www.toastwinefest.com

Nebraska winemakers and grape growers are proud of the quality wine and grapes they produce each year and are proud to present these wines in Omaha at the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival.

This year, the TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival celebrated its seventh year on May 13-14 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. TOAST Nebraska is the only wine festival in the state to offer Nebraska wines exclusively.

Tickets to TOAST Nebraska are available for pre-sale at a discounted rate, and include a tasting glass, a wine tote, an event guide and unlimited wine tastings. Tasting at a single winery can average $8-12 per tasting. With 17 wineries on-site, a TOAST Nebraska wine ticket is a fantastic value.

In 2021 and 2022, tickets sold out before the gates opened. Be sure to reserve your tickets early for the 2023 event so that you do not miss out on the great opportunity to taste what Nebraska has to offer.

Along with unlimited tastings, additional wine can be purchased by the glass or by the bottle. Attendees are encouraged to pop the cork and enjoy sharing a bottle with friends while playing fun yard games, attending educational sessions, and participating in everyone’s favorite — wine bingo.

Along with all the delicious wines available, attendees can visit unique artisan vendors, food trucks and specialty food vendors, as well as hang out and listen to great live music and bands in the Bradford Bowl.

When festival-goers visit the wineries at TOAST Nebraska, they will find many international, award-winning wines to savor. Nebraska winemakers and grape growers work hard to produce wines that compete against the best in the world.

Whether you like dry wines, sweet wines, red wines or white wines, Nebraska wineries have fabulous options for all to enjoy. Fill up the complimentary wine tote and purchase wine to take home and enjoy all year long.

The event is typically held on a Friday evening and Saturday afternoon/evening in May. Be sure to be on the lookout for next year’s dates, as well as a fall event announcement later this year.

Be the first to know about TOAST Nebraska event dates, news, updates and exclusive ticket discounts by joining the Nebraska Wine Fans. Visit toastwinefest.com to sign up.