'Trust your mama gut.' Mom of son with autism found help with early intervention

My name is Sarah, the proud mother of three rambunctious kids — two girls and one boy. I'm also the founder of the website Milo’s Connection.

The goal of Milo’s Connection is to create a centralized place that offers the most updated information about Autism Spectrum Disorder available. I was inspired to create Milo’s Connection when my son was diagnosed with autism at age 2 and a half.

In the beginning, I had a hard time accepting that my son was a child with autism and worried that society would look at and treat him differently.

However, I found strength in accepting who he was and the unique abilities that he has. By accepting Milo for who he is, I was able to devote my time to researching, seeking advice and finding resources in order to better support him.

While the information that I came across felt like a never-ending maze, these hurdles are what drove me to create Milo’s Connection. Please explore our website at milosconnection.org.

I considered myself to be an experienced mom by the time Milo, my third child, was born. At 18 months, my son hit all his milestones except speech.

I began asking our pediatrician about his lack of speech. He wasn’t as concerned as I was at the time. My friends and family weren’t sharing my concerns. They all said to wait a few more months. “He is a boy." "His sisters do all the talking for him.” “Boys are slower to talk.” “Stop worrying because he is fine."

Their responses to how I was feeling did not comfort me; my anxiety only increased. I needed to act on these feelings, so I immersed myself into the internet world, searching for answers to my son’s behaviors.

Before the age of 2, Milo was still not speaking and started showing signs of regression. His eating habits changed, he had difficulties using a spoon, and he stopped responding to his name and making eye contact. He often needed me to feed him because he seemed unaware of how to feed himself. He was retreating into a different world from us. These new developments only confirmed my feelings.

While waiting for Milo’s 2-year checkup, I got the ball rolling for early intervention services, provided by our local school district and the Early Development Network.

The school district came to my home to evaluate Milo. The Early Development Network provides early intervention services for families with children from birth to age 3 with developmental delays and/or health care needs. They connect families to needed services such as speech, physical and occupational therapy.

Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child’s life. Providing support and services early improves a child’s ability to develop and learn. Also, it may prevent or decrease the need for special help later.

The goal for early intervention in Nebraska is to “open a window of opportunity” for families to help their children develop to their full potential. Milo’s developmental progress, verbal skills, recognition and group play are due to these early intervention therapies provided by the Early Development Network. So please, do not underestimate your superpower. Listen to your mama gut, and be your child’s voice in their early years.

It is never too early to ask questions about your child’s development. Take advantage of free early intervention services through your school district. Call 402-597-4936 or visit omahaedn.esu3.org.