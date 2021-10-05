Understanding your child's bite: Tips for decreasing biting behavior

Unless your child is bobbing for apples, biting can be scary and frustrating.

Understanding why your child bites and how to respond is important in decreasing the behavior.

Children bite for a variety of reasons. They may be overwhelmed socially. They might be looking for oral stimulation. Or they are biting because they are hungry or bored.

Here are some tips to decrease biting behavior:

Your child bites when playing with others:

Join your child during play and encourage them to learn how to take turns, share and communicate with others in the moment. If your child bites, calmly remove your child from the situation, avoiding too much negative attention. Keep your attention focused on the child who was bitten, as even negative attention can encourage biting.

Your child is biting for oral stimulation:

Allow your child to use a teething ring or cloth. You can also place a teether in the fridge to soothe sore gums.

Your child bites when they are hungry: